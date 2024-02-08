Joe Biden eyes emissions crackdowns, media warns he is ‘ignoring industry warnings’ of financial collapse

Today, Joe Biden is cracking down on manufacturing, but I bet he doesn’t have the scientific data to give credibility to the new policies, but he doesn’t care. He is bending over for the green pushers. Here’s this, from Fox News:

Biden’s latest climate rules crack down on manufacturing, ignoring industry warnings of economic devastation Biden admin’s actions will ‘grind permits to a halt for a large portion of our country’ The Biden administration finalized regulations severely tightening restrictions on fine particulate matter that the manufacturing and energy sectors are legally allowed to emit, an action that industry said would have devastating economic consequences. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) unveiled the regulations Wednesday morning in a joint announcement with environmental activists, saying limiting particulate matter known as PM2.5 or soot would have health benefits for Americans nationwide. The rulemaking lowers the annual PM2.5 standard from a level of 12 micrograms per cubic meter to a level of 9 micrograms per cubic meter.

I bet they also can’t come up with scientific data that shows that CO2, a clean, non-polluting gas, at 420 PPM in the atmosphere, is any more dangerous than it was in the late 1800s, at 280 PPM. It’s what makes plants and trees grow, and that is good. Yet, we are spending massive amounts of money burying carbon.

There certainly is no data that shows that the 50% rise in CO2 over the last 150 years has anything to do with temperatures since they have risen and fallen for periods of time while CO2 was rising.

Last week he was cracking down on natural gas, which is a very clean form of energy.

The push for electric cars will also not change the climate, but it will surely make the poor and middle classes poorer and more restricted.

Something everyone should notice about all these regulations is that Biden never goes through Congress to inflict on America his radical agenda; the legislative process of the founding fathers is just too cumbersome for Biden.

The executive branch is also trying to enact a new natural gas tax, even though the Constitution says only the legislative branch can impose taxes. See below:

Biden admin issues new natural gas tax in latest fossil fuel crackdown Fossil fuel industry group says proposal amounts to ‘punitive tax increase’

What we have is a dictator who is abusing his power and violating the separation of powers, and a media who cheerleads for him, while claiming that we should be scared of President Trump, who worked very hard to give power, freedom, and money back to the people is the real dictator.

The open border is also destroying the economy. Billions of dollars are being diverted to pay for illegals. Biden issued executive orders opening the border as soon as he took office, and now he’s falsely claiming that he has done everything he can to close the border and blames Trump for the disaster. I don’t believe Chuck Schumer has visited the border, a crisis about which he claims to care, in the last three years. Of course the media also blames Trump.

Biden campaigned on an open border, and wants an open border. The latest “border bill” he supports is essentially a bill to give blanket amnesty, and retain the processes that encourage illegals to flow in. It is garbage.

Someone should tell Nikki Haley, and other Never-Trumpers, that Biden is causing chaos at the border and throughout the world, not Trump.

