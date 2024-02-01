« Your tax dollars at work: The VA is ‘transing’ vets and wants more money to do it | Energy is not Joe Biden’s strong suit »
February 1, 2024
Go woke, go broke, college edition
October 7th, when Israel came under a major terrorist attack, was a horrible day for the victims, their families, and all of us who do not believe that young women should be raped at a music festival.
It was also a bad day for institutions like Harvard which showed us just what the students are being taught.
In comes Harvard donor Ken Griffin and out go donations, or, the latest version of go woke, go broke.
This is the story:
Billionaire hedge fund manager Kenneth C. Griffin ’89 said he is pausing donations to Harvard over its handling of antisemitism on campus, a move that comes less than one year after donating $300 million to the Faculty of Arts and Sciences.Griffin announced his decision to stop donating to Harvard during a keynote talk at a conference hosted by the Managed Funds Association in Miami. Griffin, however, left open the possibility that the University could win back his support.“I’d like that to change and I have made that clear to members of the corporate board,” he said. “But until Harvard makes it very clear that they’re going to resume their role as educating young American men and women to be leaders, to be problem solvers, to take on difficult issues, I’m not interested in supporting the institution.”He added that Harvard students were “whiny snowflakes” caught in a misguided ideology of oppressor and oppressed during his remarks.“Will America’s elite university get back to their roots of educating American children – young adults – to be the future leaders of our country or are they going to maintain being lost in the wilderness of microaggressions, a DEI agenda that seems to have no real endgame, and just being loss in the wilderness?” Griffin asked.A Harvard spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Yes, no one was available for comment.
Maybe their feelings are hurt because Mr. Griffin told them what their woke professors won't tell them.
The big problem with the wokes is that they are not preparing these students for the real world. Worse than that, they are lying to them about world history and the role of the Europeans in that history.
The professors present history as a battle between white oppressors and non-white victims.
It is a joke and I'm glad that Mr. Griffin is cutting the funding while the administration gets its act together.
Cheers for Mr. Griffin. He won’t be the last one.
