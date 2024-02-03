Fidel Castro: The left’s newest social justice warrior

Remembering Fidel Castro as a social justice warrior or human rights advocate might be an easy way to get a black eye in Miami. Nevertheless, the fools are out there. This is what we are talking about:

The students were told that Castro was “a figure whose impact on Cuba and the world is undeniable.” While that’s true, it’s not for positive contributions. The script conveniently omits that Castro’s reign was marked by human rights abuses, mass murders, and political suppression. Instead, he was applauded because he “challenged imperialistic influences.” “As the leader of the Cuban Revolution in 1959, Castro aimed to uplift his people by overthrowing the Batista regime and ushering in a new era of social justice. His policies in healthcare and education significantly improved the standard of living for many Cubans, and his politics promoted antiracism,” the script said. When an upset parent asked how Castro could possibly be celebrated, an administrator brushed off the complaint, noting he was a small part of the larger assembly. “His decolonization efforts were why he was selected, but his problematic leadership and actions were also included in his blurb,” the administrator said in an email forwarded to The Jason Rantz Show on KTTH.

Well, read the rest of it because I can’t take it anymore.

Image: Fidel Castro (edited) by Antonio Milena – ABr. CC BY 3.0 BR DEED.

A few years ago, I had a long conversation with a Cuban of my generation who had escaped the island. It was fascinating for me to get a first-hand account of what life was like in the place where I was born. In short, I grew up listening to pop music and discussing politics. He grew up reading a limited number of books and getting indoctrinated in schools.

At one point, I asked him: Why is such a ruthless dictator so popular in certain corners of the US?

He thought about it and said: “Because these fools are communists. They are not ignorant they are communists, and don’t let them come to power.”

Enter the people calling Castro a martyr. They know they are lying. They forget to tell you that Cuba was more of a Soviet colony than it ever was an American colony. After all, did any US president ever tell a Cuban leader to send Cubans to fight anywhere? The Soviets did in Angola’s and others’ “wars of liberation”. Did any Cubans get in a raft to escape pre-communist Cuba? No, they went on vacation to the US and came back to the island.

What a disgrace. Maybe this is why so many parents are “homeschooling” or moving to states with “school choice”.

