Fani ‘Stoned in Love’ with Nathan

On a scale of 1 to 10, D.A. Fani Willis’s story is a 10 for TV but a 1 for her reputation. It’s hard for a D.A. to be romantically involved with her lead attorney and then be so sloppy with the explanation. It reminds me of that line about telling the truth first so you don’t remember what you said yesterday.

Thanks to their entertaining TV performance, we know that Fani and Nathan spent a lot time together. Thanks to their phone records, we know that they were talking about something in the wee hours of the morning. It probably wasn’t the anniversary of Gone with the Wind. It looks as though the duo was the inspiration for “Stoned in Love with You.” Romance with a little soul music!

Back in the old days, we used to call this material for “The Cheaters.” Yes, be careful about leading an investigation on stealing an election when the phone was tracking down what you and your flame were doing.

The Fani-Nathan affair was riveting TV and all a big lie:

Phone records, recently unveiled in new court documents obtained by The Post, indicate a pattern of late-night visits by Wade to Willis’s apartment, raising questions about the timeline of their relationship. According to the cellphone data presented in court, Wade frequented the vicinity of Fulton County District Attorney Willis’s condo in Hapeville at least 35 times before their confessed affair. [Investigator Charles] Mittelstadt highlighted times that refuted both Wade’s and Willis’s testimony that they had not begun a relationship prior to November 2021, and that he had only visited the apartment on occasion to discuss business. “I was directed into a deeper analysis on two specific dates: September 11–12, 2021 (before I understand Mr Wade was hired) and November 29–30 (prior to what I understand was the in-court testimony that the romantic relationship began in 2022). “Specifically, on September 11, 2021, Mr Wade’s phone left the Doraville area and arrived within the geoface located on the Dogwood address [Willis’s condominium] at 10.45pm,” Mittelstadt said. “The phone remained there until September 12 at 3.28am at which time the phone traveled directly to towers located in East Cobb consistent with his routine pinging at his residence in the area. The phone arrived in East Cobb at approximately 4.05am, and records demonstrate he sent a text at 4.20am to Ms Willis. “Additionally, on November 29, 2021, Mr Wade’s phone was pinging on the East Cobb towers near his residence and, following a call from Ms Willis at 11.32pm, while the call continued, his phone left the East Cobb area just after midnight and arrived within the geofence located on the Dogwood address at 12.43am on November 30, 2021. The phone remained there until 4.55am,” he added.

(My thanks to Power Line for explaining all of that.)

What it all means is that the Fani portion of this case is over. It may be picked up by another D.A., but he probably won’t have a load of Trump Derangement Syndrome like Fani.

Nathan and Fani may have other problems with their licenses. Honestly I don’t care about that as long as the public see for themselves what a travesty all of this lawfare is.

Donald Trump is a lucky man, or at least he has a lot of stupid enemies.

Image: Fani Willis. Credit: Atlanta News First via YouTube, CC BY 3.0.