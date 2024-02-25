North Carolina drops STEM departments, keeps politically correct ones

The University of North Carolina system oversees 16 state universities.

Campus locations include Chapel Hill, Wilmington, Charlotte, Asheville, and Greensboro. UNC-Chapel Hill, originally called the University of North Carolina, was founded in 1789 and is one of the oldest public universities in the United States.

According to Wikipedia statistics, some 245,000 students attended UNC system universities in 2021.

One of the schools in the UNC system, UNC-Greensboro, is in the news these days because of a decision by Chancellor Franklin D. Gilliam Jr. to cut undergraduate and/or graduate programs in physics, mathematics, computer science, anthropology and nursing, citing “university direction, enrollment patterns, prioritizing faculty time and expertise, and growth opportunities.”

Reaction to the decision to cancel STEM was swift.

Associate Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences Charles Bolton resigned in protest of the cuts and the way Gilliam handled communication.

Slated for elimination are undergraduate programs in

Geography (just Google everything, right?),

Anthropology (that’s about, you know, old stuff), and

Physics (Newton and Einstein are dead white males),

as well as graduate programs in:

Nursing (hospitals and doctors might disagree),

Geography (of course),

Mathematics (WaPo’s Travis Meier is applauding this one), and

Computational mathematics (calculators from Walmart will do the trick.)

What about programs in various “Studies” departments that liberals have insisted over the decades absolutely, positively belong in college, offering degrees that will enable graduates to get barista jobs at Starbucks, whose loans Joe Biden* plans to forgive? Nope, those are alive and well.

African-American and African Diaspora Studies (cutting them would lead to “mostly peaceful” Antifa/BLM demonstrations),

Media Studies (better to help Democrats win elections),

Communication Studies (“failure to communicate” caused problems in Cool Hand Luke),

Peace and Conflict Studies (to help Hamas, Hezbollah ... um, negotiate),

Liberal and Interdisciplinary Studies (of course), and, your favorite and mine,

Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies.

Chancellor Gilliam’s enrollment-patterns justification allows some practical inferences. If Travis Meier is right that STEM programs should take a back seat in high school, what is the point of science and mathematics departments in college if their classrooms will be largely empty? Moreover, North Carolina is hardly the preferred destination of foreign students seeking prestige degrees in the United States. Besides, Saudi money is going to ivy league universities, Cornell topping the list.

Arnold Cusmariu, a frequent contributor to American Thinker, is the author of Logic for Kids.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License