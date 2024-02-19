Euthanasia proliferating in the dying West

Euthanasia is becoming all the rage in the “civilized” Western nations of Europe and North America.

Canada has its MAID (Medical Assistance In Dying) program and is trying to expand it. Democratic-run states are trying to expand and nationalize euthanasia in America, as well. Some are seeking to make the mentally ill eligible for assisted dying. You know, like Trump supporters, for example. The “MAGA types” that President Biden is always angrily bloviating about. For their own good -- and ours -- they would claim.

Last year the Netherlands made all ages eligible for euthanization. And now new guidelines state that parents can decide to have their child euthanized -- in conjunction with a doctor -- even if the child is unwilling or unable to consent.

Even against the child’s will.

Monstrous.

But, really, why be upset? It’s just very late term abortion after all, right?

“Sorry, son, your mom and I discussed this, and you’ve been outvoted, 2 to 1. It’s curtains for you.” (I picture this classic Monty Python sketch.)

I yearn for the days when I was young … and thought “euthanasia” was “youth in Asia” and wondered why it seemed controversial.

On the other hand, I sometimes look at what’s happening in the world today and think: “maybe they are on to something.”

