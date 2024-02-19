Do we need a national conversation about NATO?

Last Friday, I was watching a presentation about a trip to Germany.

The lady making the presentation told us about the museums, the churches and all of these benefits that they have, i.e., health care, education, early retirement, etc. I thought to myself that it must be nice to be protected by the U.S.

Like many of you, I grew up during the Cold War. I understood the Soviet threat or the idea of Warsaw Pact tanks marching in, as happened in Hungary in 1956 and in Prague in 1968.

Didn't everything change when the U.S.S.R. collapsed and countries like Poland and Germany were given a second chance? How long are we supposed to be committed to defending prosperous countries that don't pay their NATO dues, open their borders recklessly and do not have babies to maintain their populations?

According to Francis P. Sempa, this is 2024 not 1949. This is what he wrote