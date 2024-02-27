Et tu, Costas?

What a disappointing past few days I just experienced. My grandsons have been visiting from Boston, and the weekend promised a lovely family reunion with the grandkids here in Georgia. That part of the weekend was as much fun as I imagined. So, what was the disappointing part? That would be Bob Costas.

Costas is a terrific sportscaster. I have enjoyed his broadcasts for nearly half a century. He has done twelve Olympics and countless baseball and football games. I have always found him to be witty, intelligent, and extremely knowledgeable about the venues he covers.

Muhammad Ali lighting the Olympic torch in Atlanta is reported to be the event he most treasured. His work on World Series and Super Bowl events was superb. With the passing of Pat Summerall and John Madden, only Al Michaels and Costas guaranteed my commitment to tune in to an event. Seeing that either of them was handling play-by-play for an event promised a telecast worth watching, and in particular, worth listening to.

Now, I find that for the sin of voting for Donald Trump twice and the extreme likelihood that I will vote for him again, I have been labeled despicable and a cultist. In Costas’ opinion, Donald Trump should not be allowed anywhere near the Oval Office or the Resolute, the Oval Office desk. Despite a soaring economy, energy independence, and the respect of world leaders he achieved in his first term, Trump is still undeserving of any respect whatsoever, according to this man whose opinions I had always admired. Not only that, but those of us who voted for him and will vote for him again are deluded and crazy cultists.

Jim Jones led a cult, as did Charles Manson. They were crazy, and their followers were very obviously deluded. Donald Trump wants to make America great again, and he was well on his way to achieving that goal when the COVID epidemic led to his questionable defeat. Maybe the fact that I’m not 100% convinced that the 2020 election was totally on the up and up labels me a cultist and delusional.

Four decades ago, Michael Jordan, the GOAT of all sports, not just basketball, declined to endorse a Democrat politician whose views likely were quite similar to his own. When asked why, Jordan gave the greatest answer to any such question ever posed: “Because Republicans buy sneakers too.” Nobody had to tell Michael to ‘shut up and dribble.’ Selling Air-Jordans for Nike was better for him and his family than any political endorsement. He wisely judged that the population didn’t need the opinion of an athlete, regardless of his greatness at his sport, to decide how to vote. I wish Bob Costas had displayed that kind of wisdom.

Costas lost his NBC gig for being too vocal about the NFL’s inadequate handling of concussions suffered by many of its players. A movie, ‘ConCussion,’ explored this issue and was endorsed by Costas, but not by the NFL or NBC. He took a stand and it cost him his job at the time. He still does plenty of broadcasting and makes millions a year doing so. But while drawing attention to football’s faulty concussion protocols was admirable, his outspoken views on Donald Trump are not.

I enjoy political discussions with those individuals having views different than my own. These discussions are usually quite civil, and we listen and often learn from each other. But being described as a deluded cultist for my faith in a politician is too much. From now on, I will mute the sound anytime I hear the mellifluous tones of Bob Costas. Silence will be far more golden than listening to this man who has joined the ranks of sanctimonious hacks who think they know best, and anyone who disagrees is wretched refuse. I refuse to be anyone’s refuse.

Bill Hansmann is a dentist and dental educator with over fifty years in the profession. He continues to teach and write political blogs and semi-mediocre novels while living with his wife and cats in Georgia.

Image: Jeffrey Beall