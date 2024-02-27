AP: Laken Riley’s murder highlights the ‘danger’ of running alone as a female

This was a masterclass in gaslighting.

Laken Riley was a 22-year-old nursing student who was murdered this past Thursday while on a jog around a Georgia university campus. The suspect, Jose Antonio Ibarra, is an illegal alien who’s been gaming the system since he crossed our border in 2022 with Joe Biden’s blessing—so naturally, the tragedy is a condemnation of the Bidenites and their pro-crime policies.

Yet, here’s how Associated Press framed the story:

The killing of a nursing student out for a run highlights the fears of solo female athletes https://t.co/RYCpB53JmJ — The Associated Press (@AP) February 25, 2024

I wonder if I can get paid to come up with dishonest headlines to obscure the truth too?

“Killings of Jews in concentration camps highlight the danger of working in the elements without adequate clothing.”

“Killings of Chinese highlight the danger of consuming too few calories.”

“Killings of Christians in Nigeria highlight the danger of practicing such a hateful religion amidst practitioners of the religion of peace.”

“Killings of women in Iran highlight the danger of conservative cultures.”

In the article itself, journalist Janie Har then wrote this:

Riley’s death has once again put the spotlight on the dangers female runners face. Previously, the 2018 death of University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts while out jogging prompted an outpouring from other women who shared their tales of being harassed and followed.

The audacity; Tibbetts was also murdered by an illegal alien.

Har was partly right though: “The killing of a nursing student out for a run highlights the fears of solo female athletes” which are… uncivilized third-world barbarians pouring into the United States because they’ve been invited by Democrats, set loose by Democrats, handed pre-loaded debit cards by Democrats, and shielded from prosecution by Democrats.

So the AP wants to bring awareness to the “dangers” that female athletes face—does that mean I should soon expect reports on the dangers of mentally-ill males who get a pass to compete in female sports? Is AP going to be a voice for those females who have suffered severe injuries, concussions, and losses to physically-dominant males? I seriously doubt it.

Aside from the nearly unbelievable example of gaslighting this article was, it points to another angle which we ought to consider, and that is how obsolete the AP really is. A news agency spreading fake news and acting as an propaganda apparatus for a regime is bad enough, but the very mission of the AP was, originally, to combat the suffocating costs of global news delivery. Yet, with the internet, that’s no longer an issue, and the AP has no legitimate purpose to continue its operations; now, it crushes competitive journalism and independent media, and, as evidenced by Har’s reporting on Riley’s murder, we see again how it’s a hub of disinformation, disseminating false narratives out to the masses via its spokes.

