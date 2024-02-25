Embalmers finding thick, rubbery clots in veins and arteries

Strange; fibrous; often long, thick white clots are being extracted from the vascular systems of corpses by embalmers. For an example of what these clots look like, here is a one-minute video of such a clot being extracted by embalmer Richard Hirschmann of Alabama from the jugular vein of a deceased person. Mr. Hirschmann says he has about 250 such pictures on his phone.

British doctor John Campbell recently interviewed retired U.S. Air Force major, engineer, and data analyst Thomas Haviland about an “Embalmer Blood Clot Survey” that Mr. Haviland sent out to 50 National, Regional, and State Funeral Director Associations, each with hundreds of members in the U.S., Canada, Great Britain, Australia, and New Zealand. Mr. Haviland also sent the surveys directly to over 1,700 funeral homes. The surveys asked if, when, and how often the respondents may have encountered these strange, predominantly white clots during their work as embalmers. The astonishing video of that interview is about 48 minutes long and contains images of large, rubbery clots, as well as several graphs of various statistics compiled from the survey responses.

Here are some of the salient points from the interview:

· These white clots were never observed until they first began to appear in 2020. They were likely caused by the COVID virus. The occurrence of the clots exploded in 2021, after millions of people had been vaccinated. By 2022, an average of 30% of embalmed corpses were found to have these clots (the preponderance of typical “grape jelly” clots and “coffee ground” clots — small, dark clots resembling coffee grounds — also increased.) By 2023, the average percentage of white clots had dropped to 20%.

Correlation is not causation, but there is an awful lot of correlation. Anecdotally, some embalmers report that all the individuals in whom the clots were found had been vaccinated (some 80% of U.S. adults received at least two shots). We were told that the vaccines would remain in the deltoid and produce enough spike proteins to provoke an immune response, but we now know that the spike proteins permeated the entire body — the vascular system and organs, including ovaries, the placenta, and mothers’ breast milk. (There was a 25% increase in infant deaths in 2023.)

Mr. Haviland believes that many instances of these clots are never observed. Bodies may be cremated, or hospitals may take care of the remains for the families. Autopsies alone often do not reveal the clots, as medical examiners don’t drain blood, but mostly examine slices of organs. The responses to the surveys were underwhelming (except in Pennsylvania, where 125 responses came back within five days). Mr. Haviland believes that many Funeral Director Associations and funeral directors, having previously encouraged or forced their embalmers to take the shots, suppressed the surveys or disallowed their employees from answering them. It’s a matter of not finding what you’re not looking for.

Actuarial tables identify a 10% increase in mortality over the last three years. To an individual who may know of 10 people who died last year, the difference between 10 and 11 deaths is not significant, but in the aggregate, it amounts to over 300,000 U.S. excess deaths per year. Globally, the numbers are horrendous. Cancers, myocarditis, opioid overdoses, old age, and other factors often combine to hasten death, but Dr. Cambell and Mr. Haviland are convinced that these large clots were the direct cause of death on the corpses in which they were found.

Both men are calling for a moratorium on the use of mRNA vaccines. That recommendation is eminently reasonable but entirely unlikely. Mr. Haviland says that Big Pharma has around 40 new mRNA vaccines in the works. Apparently, all manner of vaccines destined to be administered from cradle to grave are being transformed into mRNA shots. Mr. Haviland has sent all his findings to the CDC, the FDA, and the NIH but has yet to hear a peep back from any of them.

It's not enough to resign oneself to “what’s done is done” — not when Big Pharma and the public and private medical establishments are hell-bent on making mRNA vaccines ubiquitous. We must resist.

Image: PIRO4D via Pixabay, Pixabay License,.