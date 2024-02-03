Early testing shows EVs smash through guardrails like bulldozers

Last Saturday I took my boys to the local museum of natural science, and although we live close enough to walk, it was pouring rain, so we drove. Without thinking I parked, but my oldest pointed out that the car next to us looked like an E.V. and suggested I find another spot, so I did—I may or may not have instilled in my kids a healthy and rational skepticism of the E.V. movement, and a concern that these cars are exceptional fire hazards (but definitely did).

Yet, not only do I have to take into consideration the fact that they’re uniquely dangerous because of the nature of their (highly flammable) design, now I have to worry that being hit by one on the road is going to yield the same impact as being hit by a semi without a trailer. Here’s this, from a Breitbart report out yesterday:

Highway guardrails may be no match for heavy electric vehicles (EVs), preliminary test results released Thursday suggest, raising concerns about the nation’s roadside safety system. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Midwest Roadside Safety Facility ran a crash test examination using a nearly four-ton 2022 Rivian R1T. When the pickup truck crashed through a metal guardrail and barely slowed down before hitting a concrete barrier, it reportedly came as little surprise to the researchers. … The test crash was intended to see how guardrails, which line tens of thousands of miles of roads in the United States, would fare against EVs that weigh thousands of pounds more than an average gasoline-powered sedan.

If metal guardrails and concrete barriers “may be no match” against the force of an E.V., I don’t have much hope for the flesh and bones behind my car doors.

Does anyone remember when the left went to war against soccer moms and their evil SUVs? Heavier cars ostensibly meant more fatalities in accidents, the extra weight meant more wear and tear on the road, and they had higher CO2 emissions than sedans—they were dangerous and destructive, and had no business being on the road. Oddly, the same left that sought to ban SUVs is silent when it comes time to E.V.s, which have the exact same attributes, only worse! This is (slightly) old news, but the largest E.V. charging station in the world, found in California, runs off of… diesel generators. From a Cowboy State Daily report this past September, below:

The Harris Ranch Tesla Supercharger station is an impressive beast. With 98 charging bays, the facility in Coalinga, California, is the largest charging station in the world. But to provide that kind of power takes something solar can’t provide — diesel generators.

How is it “saving the planet” if it’s powered by oil?

How is it “saving the planet” if it’s destroying the infrastructure at a much faster rate? All those repairs come at the cost of… more oil.

Don’t heavier machines use more energy to get around than lighter ones? For those California E.V. owners, are they using more oil to get their electricity than they would if they just had a gas-powered vehicle?

Every part of the leftist edifice is a fraud, a con job, and a lie.

