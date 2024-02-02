Cop-beating Venezuelan thugs may have lit out on a free bus to California

Sanctuary state New York has a problem and so does sanctuary state California: Venezuelan thugs, now dubbed "asylum-seekers" who severely beat two New York City police officers in broad daylight in Manhattan a couple days ago are on the loose.

After fleeing the scene following what appeared to be an unprovoked attack on the two cops, seven Venezuelan thugs were eventually apprehended with one remaining at large. Good luck finding him. The migrant shelter where they were believed to be staying near Times Square is best described as a migrant hellhole reminiscent of the slums of Caracas, with "drugs, all-night brawls," featuring "knives, big sticks being swung at each other" as cops stand around, to read the account in the New York Post.

As for the ones who were caught, they were let out on the "honor system" with zero bail posted. At least two of the Venezuelan thugs gave the double-middle-fingers as they exited the court.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS CHARGED WITH ASSAULT AFTER NYPD ATTACK



Jhoan Boada, 22, was caught on camera again, this time not for beating up police officers, but for flipping off the media.



Jhoan was involved in the attack on NYPD officers near Times Square. He and his fellow… pic.twitter.com/1pQTasJbQk — GeoPolitics (@GeoPolitics52) February 1, 2024

Now authorities believe at least four of them are on the run, heading out to California on a migrant free bus, courtesy of some NGO.

According to the Post:

Four of the migrants cut loose without bail after allegedly ganging up on two NYPD cops near Times Square may be on the run, The Post has learned. Cops believe the group could have hopped on a bus bound for California on Wednesday after giving phony names to a church-affiliated nonprofit group that helps migrants get rides out of the city, according to law enforcement sources. The four accused cop-attackers believed to have skipped town were charged with assault on a police officer and obstruction immediately after the shocking, caught-on-video attack Saturday in Midtown.

Why they aren't intercepting that bus is something of a mystery, but the entire system is jury-rigged for maximum migrant rights and conveniences. It seems like an easy matter, actually, given that buses have numbers and schedules and travel across the country takes about three days. Given that the finger-giver was wearing a Los Angeles Lakes t-shirt, a good guess for their destination of choice is Los Angeles. And of course, the cops can always try to shake it out of the NGO. Perhaps New York's officials are just happy to be rid of them since it frees a migrant bed and they were never going to jail the thugs anyway, given how their justice system's lack of interest in jailing anyone except for President Trump.

In a day or two, they'll be in California, probably Los Angeles, and the next story, predictable as daylight, will be about the crime and mayhem they wreak in that city on some poor unsuspecting citizens, fellow migrants, or cops. They're Venezuelan thugs, some have rap sheets here a mile long, they've been charged with attacking police officers based on video footage and thugs are going to thug, this is how they do it in the Caracas slums, which are so crime-infested even the Lonely Planet guidebook for hardy backpacking tourists warned them never to set foot in the Caracas slums. Well, here we are, the Caracas slums have come here.

New York Post columnist Karol Markowicz has an excellent piece describing the failures of New York's city and state officials with containing the problem, with hemming and hawing galore about discussing and considering deportation for these plagues on society, to appear to be doing something but not doing jack, because actually, they don't care.

But instead of calling for a real border fix, including ending policies allowing criminals to stay in our country indefinitely waiting for a years-away court date for which they may never show, sanctuary-city Dems want to stop Texas from sending any more people. Democrats like Hochul and Adams have to dance around the problem lest they be called the same names their cohort calls others. And for New Yorkers? Double middle fingers all around.

California doesn't care, either, so California here they come. They join the tens of thousands of other illegal and criminal migrants now heading to the California border from the Mexican side now that Texas, which does care, has begun blocking them. Combine it with the migrant flotillas now hitting Southern California's tony beaches (another migrant boat came ashore at San Diego's Mission Beach yesterday), and it's quite an onslaught onto the Golden State. What's amazing here is that California will in the end be hit hard by the dregs of the dregs such as these Venezuelan thugs rolling in from New York and won't know what hit them -- how it all could have happened so quickly and so hard.

Image: Screen shot from Twitter video