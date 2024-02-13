Don’t be fooled by apparent Democrat incompetence in the election

Are the wheels really beginning to come off the Democrat’s chances of keeping the Presidency in 2024, or is it a ruse? It appears they are behind the eight-ball as to having a winning presidential candidate, but are they really? Do Not Be Fooled.

For this discussion, I’m leaving out the possibility of voting irregularities and assuming the race will be fair. (I know, I know…)

It became apparent three years ago that Biden would not be able to run in 2024 due to age-related issues. It was even doubtful that he would finish his one term. The not-so-funny joke is that his protective ace card in the hole was Kamala Harris, who would become the incumbent, which scared many Democrats. To win in 2020, the Democrats had to burn the ships, leaving no credible candidates on the national stage but Biden.

The party placed themselves between a rock and a hard place by going all in on Biden’s presidency, combined with ‘the first black woman’ as V.P. This meant they could not be grooming, developing, and promoting any other future candidates without appearing racist. Doing so would signal that Harris won’t have a future shot, and for Democrats and their base, that would be kryptonite.

Only the oleaginous Gavin Newsome could recently show himself under the guise of “Hey, I’m just here to give Joe a boost and ensure he gets reelected,” and pull it off, even as everyone knew what he was doing. What stands between him and success, at least in the short term, is his unctuous personality and a political career lacking any meaningful accomplishments.

Image: Logo for the 2024 Democratic Party Convention (edited), where democracy goes to die. Public domain.

The Democrats eat, sleep, and breathe hard-core politics. Yet their national ‘bench’ of candidates seems empty, seemingly opening the door to a Republican president who could undo their progressive Marxist gains since 2008. Still, they still have some aces up their sleeves and are playing several angles

The main one is the never-ending ‘lawfare’ process of suing and indicting Trump on all sorts of claims. They also have the media fully in their pockets. Were it not for the internet, Americans would never hear the truth. Democrats also just used Colorado as a test to see if state ballots could be controlled. There will be other toes testing other waters.

So, what is their plan? They are stuck with Joe and Kamala unless they find a way to move them out that doesn’t involve the convention.

The recent news about Joe—both his culpability in blatantly mishandling top-secret documents and the declaration that Joe is too senile to stand trial—suggests that Democrats are ready to jettison him. If Republicans refuse to help with impeachment or a 25th Amendment process, they’ll likely bully him out of office.

The problem is that, when Joe is gone, they’re still stuck with a seemingly untouchable black female woman: Kamala. What to do? One of two things. Either trot out charges of wrongdoing, wrong speaking, or even criminal activity (planted document possession, perhaps?) or offer her a sinecure too juicy to pass up. Or a mixture of both. But getting her off the stage is mandatory.

Achieving the goal of removing both Biden and Kamala in the lead-up to the Democrat party convention doesn’t solve the problem of finding a good replacement candidate from a deliberately empty field, but it does rid Democrats of two headaches, which is a start.

But to my original point, it’s inconceivable that the real powers in the Democrat party would blunder so badly that they have no qualified candidate to face Trump or any other Republican. They’ve had three years to figure this out. Power is so ingrained that there is no excuse for showing up without a solid chance to win, through fair means or foul.

Therefore, we must conclude there is a plan that will both present an 11th-hour bombshell to damage the Republican effort, while presenting a saving alternative from the Democrats. Someone must be pulling the strings, and those types will not give up power easily, for it is their raison d’etre.

So, who might that be behind the curtain? Here are some thoughts: Valerie Jarrett, Susan Rice, Eric Holder, Bill Clinton, Hillary, deep state embeds, and, of course, the Obamas. The Democrat primaries are of zero value; the real candidate will be named at the convention. Therefore, we must guard against smugly seeing a historic landslide victory and realize the game is really just now beginning. Complacency is fatal.

Of course, while the Democrats could well have a winning plan—again, you’ve been warned—it will definitively prove that their calls for ‘saving our democracy’ and their professed love for the glories of the democratic process were meaningless. Ironically, at their convention, behind closed doors, the “Democratic” party will fully and finally abandon democracy.

Lewis Dovland is a passionate observer of America’s future direction with a focus on exposing the “Big Picture” end goals of the progressive Marxist movement and how we can prevail. Email at Lewis.Dovland@gmail.com.