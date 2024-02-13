IDF’s hostage rescue mission condemned as inhuman by… Hamas?

Twilight Zone Politics is when Islamist jihadis who gang-raped women, butchered civilian Jews, and traded hostage children to other terrorists groups (among other things), once again play the victim card, and denounce their enemy’s retaliation as cruel and inhuman; these sickos are now dubbing a hostage rescue mission a “massacre” because their own were killed during the military operation.

From a Joel B. Pollak item at Breitbart News yesterday:

The Palestinian Hamas terrorist organization issued a statement Monday morning complaining about the overnight rescue of two Israeli hostages by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), claiming that the rescue had caused a ‘massacre’ in the city of Rafah.

Per Pollak, Rafah is Hamas’s last stronghold, and the IDF’s operation, which freed two Israeli men, left at least “dozens” of Gazan Arabs dead:

The exact death toll on the Palestinian side is unclear; the Hamas-run Gazan Health Ministry said that over 100 people had been killed, without distinguishing between terrorists and civilians. Footage circulated of the alleged site of the rescue and battle.

At this point, is there a whole lot of difference between terrorists and civilians? Sure, if the Gazan Arabs about whom we’re talking are babies, and they’re incapable of being malicious. But let’s not forget, these “civilian women” are the same ones who waved their fathers, husbands, and brothers farewell, praying for a favorable jihad (as much innocent blood shed as possible); they are the same ones who came into the kibbutzim and cooked in Israeli homes, serving refreshments while the men continued their killing sprees outside; and they are the same ones who scorned their human sisters held as sex slaves by their jihadi husbands.

If these people really are civilians, then why won’t the other Arab countries in the area take them in? Oh that’s right, because those Arab countries know better; from AP News:

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi made his toughest remarks yet on Wednesday, saying the current war was not just aimed at fighting Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, ‘but also an attempt to push the civilian inhabitants to ... migrate to Egypt.’ He warned this could wreck peace in the region. Jordan’s King Abdullah II gave a similar message a day earlier, saying, ‘No refugees in Jordan, no refugees in Egypt.’ Their refusal is rooted in fear that Israel wants to force a permanent expulsion of Palestinians into their countries and nullify Palestinian demands for statehood. El-Sissi also said a mass exodus would risk bringing militants into Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula, from where they might launch attacks on Israel, endangering the two countries’ 40-year-old peace treaty.

(If these people really were civilians in the truest sense of the word, no one would need to worry that they might engage in jihad at some point in the near future.)

However, that’s all beside the point: The deaths of the people in Rafah (who may or may not have been civilians) fall entirely on Hamas. As much as the Arabs in Gaza are a problem people, even on a “good” day, it’s not as though Israel bombarded into Gaza while families were sleeping, and began to rape and execute real civilians—rather, it was the men of Hamas who broke an existing ceasefire. If you’re going to cry about getting blasted away in an armed conflict, don’t go picking a fight with an enemy that’s not actively aggressing against you and taking their people hostage, especially when that enemy has military superiority. Seems like a pretty easy concept to grasp.

Furthermore, this is coming from the demographic that surrounds itself with human shields—the complaint seems a little, disingenuous.

