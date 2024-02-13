China prepares for war--from inside America

On January 8, I posted Terrorist Attacks In America: For What Are They Waiting? An excerpt:

The FBI has admitted they’re watching at least 300 people on the Terrorist Watch List (TWL). Never mind why people on the TWL were allowed into the country so they could be watched in the first place. That’s “need to know” and Americans don’t have a need to know. Our security apparatus has also admitted thousands, perhaps tens of thousands of military aged males from countries that would like every American dead have crossed the border. These are countries like Iran, Afghanistan, Syria, and many others. They’ve also grudgingly admitted it appears plenty of these military aged males, who happen to be Chinese, just might be members of the Chinese military.

Gordon G. Chang is an invaluable source of insight into Chinese Communist thinking and tactics. At the Gatestone Institute, he writes:

*China's Communist Party is at this moment putting in place the infrastructure in America to attack America. *[I]n Reedley, California, near Fresno, authorities found a secret Chinese biological weapons lab with at least 20 pathogens, including the one for Ebola, and almost a thousand mice that had been genetically engineered to spread disease. *Chinese agents, in addition to hobbling Americans with disease and gunning them down, could bomb power stations, attack military bases, start wildfires, poison reservoirs, or create terror in dozens of ways. *These tactics come straight out of Unrestricted Warfare, a 1999 book written by two Chinese air force colonels and first published by the PLA Literature and Arts Publishing House in Beijing. The colonels argued that China can and should employ any tactic in attacking a militarily superior United States. Now, Americans can see how Beijing is operationalizing the suggestions in this how-to manual.

When disasters happen, people inevitably lament: “If only someone warned us about this beforehand!” Chang, and the two Chinese AF colonels, have.

Chinese attackers are already in America, more are arriving by the day, and they are armed. Videos posted to X (Twitter) show Chinese migrants firing pistols. One video is of a Chinese female with a sniper rifle.

Graphic: Twitter screenshot via Gatestone Institute

What the…?!

There is no Second Amendment in China, and Chinese citizens are not permitted to possess firearms. So is it possible that the shooters in the videos are merely taking advantage of a new-found freedom in their new home country? Unlikely. One of the migrants videoed was in America for only three weeks and arrived in the country with no money and no identification. If you had just landed somewhere as a migrant with nothing to your name, you would undoubtedly be preoccupied with finding your next meal, getting a place to live, making a livelihood. You would not, within weeks of entering your new homeland, be sharpening your skills to kill. You would not be thinking of killing unless... that is what you came to do.

Exactly so. Illegal immigrants would normally be entirely concerned with housing, food and other essentials of daily life. Members of the Chinese military would be used to deprivation, to living off the land, so to speak. Fortunately for them, the Mummified Meat Puppet Administration (MMPA) and its NGO helpers are taking care of their transportation, lodging and food needs, and now it seems, their weapon needs as well.

Illegal immigrants cannot legally buy firearms. They would have to steal them or be supplied by their handlers. And of course, Mexican cartels are surely helping them with supply needs. Non-English speaking Chinese trying to buy ammo would raise eyebrows, unless they don’t need to buy ammo.

War correspondent Michael Yon and the Rubin brothers of Muckraker.com have documented the presence of dangerous-looking elements — from China, Iran, Syria and Venezuela — among the hordes of migrants traveling up from Central America. Yon and the Rubins have noticed, among other things, that Chinese males of military age are traveling in packs of five to fifteen, are unaccompanied by family members, and are pretending not to speak English. Some of them, on their way to America, have performed Chinese military rituals.

As American Thinker readers know, our DOJ and FBI are working up a new round of hundreds of January 6 arrests, but this time, of Americans who were merely standing somewhere near the Capitol Building, people who never entered. Apparently, our guardians haven’t the manpower--or interest--to keep track of the thousands, perhaps tens of thousands, of military-aged men from countries that would delight in killing as many Americans on our own soil. They’ve had plenty of practice on theirs.

For what are they waiting? Equipment, intelligence, adequate on-site reconnaissance—the Chinese spy balloon--and most of all, orders from their home nations and terrorist commanders. They’re also waiting for the MMPA to create exactly the right circumstances to make their attacks as devastating as possible. They won’t have to wait long.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.