Semen isn’t enough for Canada's woke police to know if a sexual assault suspect is ‘male’

We’re getting used to so-called “transgender” craziness. It no longer raises eyebrows when we hear about a man “breaking” women’s sports records or joining a sorority. We’re disgusted but shrug when we learn that a swim club is allowing a 50-year-old man who identifies as a teen girl to compete against and share a locker room with actual teen girls. We meme about the crazed man screaming at a hapless store clerk, “It’s ma’am!” But sometimes…sometimes the level of cultural delusion is still so shocking that it bears noting. Such is the case with the Vancouver police’s struggle to identify the suspect in a sexual assault.

The Transit Police in Vancouver are seeking the public’s help in capturing a person who sexually assaulted a woman at a train station last year. Here’s the suspect’s description:

The suspect is described as 30 – 40 years of age, 5’10’ – 6’ tall, with a dark complexion, slender build, wearing a wig with long dark wavy hair, a light coloured t-shirt, black biker shorts, light coloured running shoes and a small cross-body-style bag.

Notably absent from the description is whether the suspect is a man or a woman. You might think that information would be useful because either descriptor excludes the other 50% of the population. If you want to find someone, excluding those who cannot be responsible is a good way to go.

As it is, according to Constable Amanda Steed, the hunt for the suspect has been really hard:

“Investigators have spent months exhausting every possible lead in this incident and are now requesting help in identifying the suspect, so that they can be held accountable for their actions. Anyone who recognizes the individual is asked to call police.” – Constable Amanda Steed

You read that: They’ve exhausted every possible lead. What more could they be expected to do?

Well, they did include footage of the suspect, who looks from afar like a woman (long hair and breasts). The face, however, has the heavy jaw and forehead of a man. At this point, you might think that the police are wise to be coy about the suspect’s sex. Ugly woman? Feminized man? Who knows?

Actually, it turns out that the police do know. You see, the suspect has a penis and excretes semen. I may be old-fashioned, but in my book, that means the suspect is all man.

However, according to Reduxx, when someone contacted Constable Steed, while she acknowledged the semen…well, she just wasn’t sure, which is why the police didn’t give the suspect’s sex in the press release:

Metro Vancouver Transit Police are refusing to confirm whether the suspect in a skytrain sexual assault investigation is male or female.



“We’ve left it out for a reason; it’s because we don’t know. The video evidence shows someone who… would appear female, who is female presenting, but the physical evidence is that of a genetic male,” Steed said. She later confirmed in an email to Reduxx that the physical evidence is in fact the suspect’s semen. Despite claiming that the Transit Police “didn’t know” what the sex of the suspect was, Steed admitted that they “believe” he has a penis. “The suspect we believe does have a penis,” said Steed, when asked if the victim was raped. “But the video shows someone who appears to be female presenting, so that’s why we left the gender out. Because we weren’t really sure how this person identifies—we didn’t want to get it wrong.”

In sum, the Vancouver police know perfectly well that a man sexually assaulted (even raped?) a woman. However, they are deliberately hampering themselves when it comes to identifying this man because they’re desperately afraid of “misgendering” him. They’d rather let him remain free than offend the gender crowd.

Canada used to be an awesome country, kind of like Lake Woebegone, with strong women, good-looking and militarily courageous men and, I’m sure, above-average children. Now, though, Canada is a country run by lunatics who are so determined to protect the sensibilities of mentally ill people that they’re perfectly happy to let a huge man intent on sexually assaulting women roam free. The Islamists must envy this misogyny—and unless we stop Democrat cultural madness, Canada is our future.