And now for the Trump addiction

Some call it “Trump Derangement Syndrome” or something that goes back to the late Dr. Charles Krauthammer. (“The acute onset of paranoia in otherwise normal people in reaction to the policies, the presidency — nay — the very existence of George W. Bush.”)

With all due respect to psychiatrists, let me tell you that this is now addiction territory. Remember needing a cigarette in the middle of a meeting? Remember needing a chocolate bar? Or eating some peanuts with a soft drink at 10 am as I often did?

My point is that some people are addicted to talking Trump. They have to tell you about how bad Trump is even if no one cares, or people would rather hear your memories of Saturday afternoon pregame baseball shows on NBC.

Enter Bob Costas:

Sportscaster Bob Costas drew ire from ‘The Big Weekend Show’ panelists hours after slamming Trump supporters as members of a ‘toxic cult’ on CNN’s ‘Smerconish’ on Saturday. ‘74, 75 million people in this country voted for Donald Trump. I’m not sure that's a great look [for Costas],’ Guy Benson, radio host and Fox News contributor, said.

There you go. We are now cultists. First, racists, then white nationalists. then Christian nationalists, and now members of a toxic cult. Honestly, I didn’t think that the other side had such a large vocabulary. Talk about mastering adjectives!

So why would a guy like Bob Costas say this? Do you ever remember Costas engaging in any kind of political commentary? I don’t. So why now?

The reason is that Costas knows that he will get a reaction if he punches Trump. There is an addiction out there to hear something negative about the former president. Talking about Trump will get you a reaction or keep you relevant or get you invited to CNN. (By the way, the silver lining to this story is that no one watches CNN.)

What comes next with the Trump addiction? It will get worse, especially as the other side comes to terms with the reality that he is coming back for another term. You ain’t seen nothing yet when it comes to this addiction!

