San Diego Registrar of Voters places unmonitored ballot box next to trash cans at smelly public toilet

It's Election Day in San Diego! Let's go to the public toilets to vote!

You think that's something only an election skeptic could cook up, but actually, it's what voters get over in blue-run San Diego County.

Amy Reichert, a local conservative politician who's a better reporter than pretty much anyone over at the San Diego Union-Tribune, brought the receipts:

Does placing an unmonitored election ballot box next to a smelly public restroom & trash can send a reassuring message to voters? pic.twitter.com/jbFjL5eArl — Amy Reichert (@amyforsandiego) February 27, 2024

Aside from the utterly disgusting optics, the mind reels at the potential for mischief at this.

Are the ballots safe from despoilage given that this looks like the kind of public place drunks might choose to pee in in a bleary-eyed stupor?

Does wet, used, toilet-paper make its way into the ballot box alongside the ballots ... or given the smell, could someone throw a lighted match into the box, too?

Who collects these things, and do they get special "bio-hazard" pay?

The possibilities are gross.

It's also an ideal place for ballot harvestors and election cheats to stuff their ballots, given that no one sane would want to stand by that place to monitor it at midnight what with all the night-crawlers, druggies, perverts, illegals, and other lowlife slinking around.

Who came up with this bad idea, given all the places it could be placed -- and wasn't?

Reichert notes that the place is located at La Mesita Park in La Mesa, and no, it's not monitored:

This is at La Mesita Park in La Mesa. It is not monitored like having one in front of a library. If this were a US Mailbox, I wouldn’t feel confident putting a letter there let alone my ballot. — Amy Reichert (@amyforsandiego) February 27, 2024

The toilet-ballot situation is just the latest in all the many electoral riggings that force voters to question the integrity of the elections in that state.

Voter registration is automatic and done on the "honor" system to ensure that no one can illegally cast a ballot. Voting is done without voter ID. Who counts these ballots is purely a one-party matter. Mass-mailings of unasked for ballots, duplicate ballots, an extended voting period, and unmonitored ballot drop boxes all contribute to lack of confidence in the system.

Now we have this. As Alanis Morrisette might sing, Ho-o-o-w-w-w appropriate!

