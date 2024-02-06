America is at terrible risk from the Blue Team’s intransigence

The primary issue leading to the possible collapse of the US (open border, inflation, deficit spending along with unsustainable and rising debt) is that we have a Blue Team that refuses to face reality. There are too many members of the Blue Team who will not, under any circumstance, vote for a Red Player, no matter how badly their Blue Players are playing.

For example, look no further than our failing urban cities, such as San Francisco, Chicago, Detroit, St Louis, or Philadelphia, where Blue political machines have held the levers of power for many decades. Several states also come to mind, such as California, Illinois, and New York. Things never get better in these areas, only worse, yet the Blue Team keeps relentlessly and foolishly voting for the same Blue Players.

Members of the Red Team are willing to change Players or even vote for an Independent if their Players play badly or fumble the ball. The inner turmoil of the Red Team in the Capitol is an example of the Red Team’s ability to reconsider, as we saw in the ouster of Speaker McCarthy. Presently, there seems to have been a successful rebellion against Republican Senators Lankford and McConnell over the border deal they brokered with Democrat Majority Leader Schumer. The MAGA Team vs the Never Trump Team is another example of the lack of cohesion on the Red Team.

In contrast, the Blue Team relentlessly marches in lockstep, supporting its leaders without regard to the havoc they are fostering, never changing them, whether it’s Pelosi or Schumer or any others, until they are termed out by death. Severe mental illness, as seen with Players such as Biden, Pelosi, Warren, Jackson-Lee, or The Squad, doesn’t diminish the Blue Team’s support for their mentally incompetent players.

Image by Andrea Widburg using a YouTube screen grab.

I have witnessed this phenomenon my whole adult life. My 95-year-old father is a member of the Blue Team and has never once voted for any Player other than a member of the Blue Team, no matter how horrible things became. The disasters under Carter and Biden did not change his thinking.

Like Biden, my father becomes visibly angry whenever any facts are presented showing how incompetently or corruptly the Blue Players are playing and cheating. For at least a decade, it’s been impossible to debate facts and ideas, something that’s true for all Blue Team members, including those much younger than he is.

There are several other members of my close and extended family who are similarly infected with the Blue Allegiance Syndrome and would rather see the political, social, and economic Armageddon that the Blue Team is bringing to America than vote for anyone other than a Blue Player. The Red option doesn’t exist in their worldview. It never will, regardless of how dire reality becomes.

This refusal to consider alternative leadership, given the Blue Team’s failures, can be seen throughout the media, academia, Hollywood, and the entire government bureaucracy, including, of late, the military.

The fact that a recent Gallup poll shows Blue Team members giving President Biden an unjustifiably high 83% approval rating is solid evidence of this phenomenon. The Blue Team cannot and will not see the reality of the disasters that the worst Player-in-chief in American history is wreaking upon the nation.

Given the wide-open borders, massive deficit spending, the Afghanistan debacle, wars threatened or occurring on three continents, and still rampant inflation, Biden’s approval rating should be in single digits, if not zero. These major problems, coupled with the recalcitrance of the Blue Team to recognize the failures of their Players to govern well, suggest that the only logical outcome is the United States of America’s continued decline—and Blue Team players, apparently, are good with that.

There may be hope yet, though. We are starting to see core constituencies of the Blue Team waking up.

Hispanics are tired of political correctness, such as being called “Latinex” and Blue Team policies allowing males into their daughters’ locker rooms and bathrooms. Black voters in urban areas where many thousands of illegal aliens have arrived are starting to resent the vast amount of government resources being denied them so the local governments can house, feed, educate, and provide medical services to them. UAW members in key swing states, once solid Blue Team supporters, are bucking their leaders’ endorsements and supporting Trump as they see what the Blue Players are doing to their dollars and country. Even “Blue Collar” workers throughout the country, once a bastion of the Blue Team, are disillusioned and are moving en masse if they haven’t already to the Red Team.

The people who control the levers of power in America are still all-in on Blue, but the fans in the stadium, the ones who are most affected by the Blue Team’s games, are starting to walk away.