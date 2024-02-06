The WSJ jumps the shark on the Schumer/Lankford/Biden border bill

For years, the Wall Street Journal has been mocking its readership with its political good cop/bad cop routine — the front-page headlines are usually blatantly anti-Trump, anti-MAGA, and pro-globalism, whereas, its editorials, on any identical day, tend to soften the progressive message — a message more reflective of the actual political interests of the paper.

Not so this morning.

The paper came out hard and obvious for Sen. Chuck Schumer’s proposed border bill, both in its front-page reportage and even more so, in its lead editorial.

Also, this morning, it is reported that even Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has reversed his support for the bill, with a bipartisan host of senators now joining him:

Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) made the shocking decision to recommend Republicans block the advancement of the Senate pro-migration border bill. That first procedural vote was set for Wednesday. It is unknown if Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) will forge ahead, although that is likely. McConnell cited the overwhelming number of Senate Republicans planning to vote against the measure either on substance or because they wanted more time, according to Punchbowl News.

The WSJ is out of step today with its own strategies and showing its true colors -- after years of ‘journalistic’ dissimulation.

From the Journal’s lead editorial this morning (with the obligatory dig at Trump), we get this

A Border Security Bill Worth Passing The Senate bill has reforms Trump never came close to getting. By The Editorial Board Feb. 5, 2024, 6:40 pm ET Do Republicans want to better secure the U.S. border, or do they want to keep what has become an open sore festering for another year as an election issue? That’s the choice presented to Congress this week with the rollout of the Senate’s bipartisan border security bill, and we’ll soon learn what the GOP really wants. By any honest reckoning, this is the most restrictive migrant legislation in decades. Previous immigration talks have involved trading security measures for legalizing more immigration. There is little of the latter in this bill—nothing for nearly all of the Dreamers who were brought here illegally as children, no general pathway to citizenship or green cards for most illegal immigrants already in the U.S.

Well, that’s that, then. An ‘honest reckoning’ from the WSJ. Not a word about Sen. Schumer’s timely threat to start a war with Russia if he doesn’t get his/Biden’s way on this bill:

Chuck Schumer warns that if Congress does not pass the new $118 billion bill to Israel and Ukraine, that US troops will soon be fighting in the Middle East and against Russia

Here is the WSJ’s headline, also this morning:

Border Bill Looks Doomed as GOP Senators Criticize Deal ‘I think the proposal is dead,’ says one Republican lawmaker WASHINGTON—Three senators spent four months shaping a bipartisan deal designed to sharply cut down on illegal crossings at the U.S. border, demanded by Republican lawmakers as a condition for funding Ukraine in its war against Russia. It could take just days to fall apart.”

Are we to regret the return of Republican sanity on this outrageous bill? Are we to ignore the warning of Republican leadership in both houses about the bill’s atrocious deceptions and administrative state power-grabs?

Of course we are.

The WSJ is desperate today. The Journal’s leadership’s dream of global hegemony, by the elite, via continuing and completing, in one fell swoop, the destruction of our borders and the invasion of our country, is so close to fulfillment: why stop now? (And dear me, what will Ukraine do without billions more in U.S. funding, with no accountability?)

The Murdoch family’s media empire includes Fox (see Paul Ryan) and the WSJ. The paper has troubles of its own right now. Maybe the Journal’s political ‘craftsmanship’ is catching up with it, or its readers are:

“The Wall Street Journal took a hatchet to its Washington bureau on Thursday, laying off roughly 20 staffers in a restructuring that adds to a brutal start to 2024 for the journalism industry.”

However, Lalchan Murdoch, family heir to the Murdock media empire, is feeling no pain:

“Lachlan Murdoch’s Net Worth Projection for 2024: Lachlan Murdoch’s net worth is projected to continue its upward trajectory in 2024, given his influential position in the media industry. As of 2023, his estimated net worth stands at approximately $3.5 billion. However, with his continued efforts and business ventures, it is anticipated that his net worth could reach an impressive $5 billion by 2024.”

Image: Screen shot from CBS Sunday Morning video, via YouTube