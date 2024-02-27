A Politico reporter missed the lesson that Thomas Jefferson taught

Back in school days, we had a kid in our class who would joke about someone forgetting this or that. He would say that you missed the class about this or that. Well, my old friend would say that Politico reporter Heidi Przybyla missed the class about Thomas Jefferson. I mean when we learned about The Declaration of Independence and these words:

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.—That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed...

Heidi Przybyla said on MSNBC that those of us who subscribe to our rights endowed by our creator are somehow Christian Nationalists or something different than a Christian. Once upon a time, we described a comment like that as ignorant. Today, anything goes as long as the target is a Christian or you are demonizing Trump or a guest on MSNBC.

So where do our rights come from? Congress? Supreme Court? MSNBC? NBA? Teachers’ union?

So where do we go from here? The media should ask President Biden for an opinion. What does he think about it?

I am all for a free expression of ideas. However, sometimes I get the feeling that we live in two countries. One one hand, you have people who hate it and want to transform it On the other hand, people who love it and want to make it better.

