Nigerian scammers have cracked the German welfare code with one migrant raking in €264,000 per year as a ‘fake father’

Get ready to seethe.

Jonathan A., or “Mr. Cash Money” as he calls himself on social media, is a Nigerian-born migrant, and according to an explosive report out today, he’s making around €22,000 a month off of German taxpayers, because thanks to the open borders policies of the left, he now has citizenship. To add to the madness… he doesn’t even appear to live in Germany.

Here are the details, per John Cody at Remix News:

According to public media, German taxpayers are paying for his [Jonathan’s] 24 children from various women, who are mainly from African countries. Jonathan A., who was born in Nigeria, has since obtained German citizenship. As a result, any child he has, regardless of where they are born, automatically receives citizenship, and through family reunification, the mothers, the children, and their relatives automatically receive the right to reside in Germany. In Jonathan A.’s case, this total currently equals 94 people. He earns approximately €22,000 in welfare payments for his various children and has an additional two paternity applications in the pipeline. Nevertheless, the office responsible for disbursing payments to the man labels him as ‘destitute’ since he earns no income from any job.

As Cody explains it, women with children pay Jonathan to lie on government paternity forms, claiming to be the father; in turn, given Jonathan’s citizenship status, these women and their families are given the “right to settle in Germany and receive social benefits” for themselves and their offspring. How is this possible? Well, “lying about paternity” is not actually a crime.

Without government, who would be… literally the worst at everything?

And what does Jonathan do with all the money he rakes in off of the taxpaying German citizenry? Well, he funds a very lavish lifestyle; per the news report, Jonathan has a fleet of high-end luxury vehicles, and his social media page has images of him arrogantly wearing a bathrobe while posing in front of his cars.

They’re not sending their best now, are they?

The migrants of Africa now pouring into the West are overwhelmingly third-world scammers and exploiters, full of materialism and greed, with nothing to offer, and their presence is increasingly deleterious to a functioning society.

