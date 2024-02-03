A Hobson's Choice for Israel?

I find it incomprehensible that a nation of 300 million, regardless of their conflicting political persuasions, would allow itself to become intimidated by brainless Marxist radicals to the point that they would openly sacrifice everything they were guaranteed in their precious Bill of Rights.

I am referring to constitutional Amendments like freedom of religion, etc.

We have achieved prosperity unlike no other nation.

Our "Bill of Rights" are unique and were crafted by our Founding Fathers.

Are we willing to exchange them for the blessings of misery, destruction, civil disorder, a series of self-inflicted stupidity in the guise of DEI, Wokeness, loss of parental authority, etc.?

Yet, this is what citizens of all stripes and kinships are in the process of doing.

Have we chosen to make peace with the devil? How did this come to be?

It came about because Americans failed to heed alleged explicit warnings given by Benjamin Franklin in response to a woman's inquiry: "A republic, if you can keep it."

It came about because as William Wordsworth wrote: "Getting and spending we lay waste our power."

We allowed far too many Trojan Horses to creep into our society, to infect our institutions, from public education, to the physical destruction of our history; from flirting with defunding the police, to electing public servants who disregarded enforcement of our laws and to depreciating the value of citizenship by allowing illegal hordes to invade our borders.

Republics have a terrible history of survival. Ours has lasted far beyond all the rest but now America's ship of state, like the Titanic, is taking on water and listing badly. Our allies have lost faith in both our word and our actions. Our enemies have chosen to challenge our resolve and, well, as enemies, it's not surprising, after our disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan.

More recently, we failed, after more than 170 unchallenged rocket attacks, to protect our troops, until a multitude of injuries culminated in three military deaths which finally drove President Biden and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to respond in a meek manner.

I am now over 90 years of age and have lived to see a lot of turbulent water go under the bridge.

However, I have never witnessed my country as divided and reluctant to protect itself on virtually every front. In fact, I have never witnessed a president who willingly broadcast his desire to look the other way as Iran's surrogates knowingly disregard his pusillanimous warning of "don't.". Obviously, our mentally challenged president believes feeding bullies does not increase their appetite. History and Neville Chamberlain show otherwise.

What is even more disturbing, we are witnessing a president who is literally urging a loyal ally, Israel, to follow our lead, and cease fighting short of their goal of eliminating more devastating and unprovoked attacks by a terrorist group committed to their total elimination. Furthermore, President Biden seems wiling to succumb to political pressures and bad polling numbers by introducing, in a most inappropriate time, pressure on Israel to agree to a two-state "solution."

The Palestinians are committed, as with Hamas, to the elimination of Israel.

The Palestinian Authority rewards wannabe martyrs for wanton attacks on Israeli citizens.

This is the same Palestinians leadership which has been unwilling to take a half loaf and instead reject every opportunity to live in peace.

The Abraham Accords proved to be a significant breakthrough and threatened Iran's desire to increase their power in the region. These accords came about because President Trump was willing to "think outside the box," believing the time was opportunistic. Why? Because a host of Arab nations were finally willing to improve the prospects of their citizens and believed commercial and diplomatic relationships with Israel were preferable to Iran's continued chokehold in the region.

I believe that Israel's prime minister, Bibi Netanyahu, will eventually be confronted with a "Hobson Choice," a free choice in which only one choice is offered.

The world wants an end to the Hamas War and if that means Hamas's leadership is allowed to survive, so be it. Kicking the can down the road and allowing events to repeat has become the American Way of "resolving Gordian knots."

Image: Library of Congress, via Picryl // public domain