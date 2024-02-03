A CNN news team is stunned to learn that imprisoning criminals works

A short clip of a CNN news segment about the illegal aliens who beat up New York City police officers is making the rounds, and deservedly so. In it, the team sits in stunned silence after John Miller, CNN’s own “Chief Law Enforcement and Intelligence Analyst,” explains that the gangs who terrorize New York live peacefully in Florida, where they would go to jail for the same crimes. But what’s notable, too, about the clip is that Miller explains how illegal aliens are instantly hooked into crime networks upon their arrival in America.

Here’s the video, which I’ve followed with a transcript. The relevant part begins at the 6-second mark, after Gov. Hochul stops speaking:

🚨This is a VERY important clip. Listen closely as John Miller, CNN's Chief Law Enforcement Analyst, explains why illegals steal in New York, sell the goods in Florida, but never steal in Florida:



"So what the detectives are telling me is, they have crews here that operate in… pic.twitter.com/7xf1JtnTzQ — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) February 2, 2024

FEMALE CNN ANCHOR: I mean, we’re hearing a change when it comes to immigration in general from President Biden on down. To hear her talk about that. It is also directly related to the fact that These were police officers. Does that have any impact? Does that change anything? JOHN MILLER: Well, it’s so complicated because, you know, you’re a New Yorker. You move through the city every day, as I do. We see these people. We touch these people. They’re out looking for work. They’re delivering our food. They’re at the gas stations and the car wash. I mean, these are people who came in waves, you know—a 170,000, probably, to New York City. But within that group, this hard-working, you know, throngs of people in search of hope and a better life, there is this one percent, you know, criminal element that looks at a different opportunity here. These individuals, I went over their rap sheets yesterday. Multiple charges: grand larceny, robbery, attempted robbery, grand larceny, grand larceny. This particular crew operated on mopeds and scooters. They were doing organized retail theft. They were doing snatches on the street—iPhones, iPads, clothing, so on and so forth. One of them that they are still seeking has 10 charges on one day because he’s part of a pattern that’s been going on. And I’m looking at the dates that their arrest started, which is probably close to when they got here. They’ve only been here a couple of months. So, what the detectives are telling me is they have crews here that operate in New York through all their stealing, then go to Florida to spend the money, and then come back. And I’m like, well, why don’t they just stay in, steal in Florida? And they said, cause there you go to jail. FEMALE CNN ANCHOR: Oh. MALE CNN ANCHOR: Oh. [Three seconds of stunned silence.] MALE CNN ANCHOR: Great reporting.

There are several things in that short clip that are noteworthy:

One: It’s almost obscene for Gov. Kathy Hochul to say that cops are off limits, who’s covertly supported the Democrats’ anarchic defund the police movement.

Two: John Miller, a reliable leftist, cannot speak about the crime before him without doing the obligatory, and now reflexive, assurance that the millions of people illegally entering America without any vetting at all are good people who just want jobs.

Three: After only two months in the country, the men who attacked the police had developed staggering rap sheets. But despite myriad alleged criminal acts, they were on the streets again and still in America. No bail, no jail, no trial, no deportation. Indeed, when it came to walking away from the courthouse, the illegal aliens openly expressed their contempt for the American system that gives them a pass:

Remember this image.



This is 22-year-old Jhoan Boada, one of the illegals released without bail after participating in the mob beating of two NYPD officers in Times Square over the weekend.



Not only is this how many of the millions of Biden-era illegals feel about America,… pic.twitter.com/qd2kKJM4aH — Denn Dunham (@DennD68) February 1, 2024

Additionally, it’s obvious that they’re part of a criminal network, which tells how deeply the cartels—which already control the border—have sunk their talons into America itself.

Four: The standards are different if you are a white person defending yourself and others:

Only in Biden’s America is a heroic veteran punished for defending others while violent illegals are unleashed onto the streets after assaulting police.



Read my letter to @ManhattanDA Bragg calling on him to cease his attempts to convict Daniel Penny:https://t.co/QrWquA5nbS pic.twitter.com/t41n5aIHgP — Rep. Eli Crane (@RepEliCrane) February 1, 2024

Five: And, of course, the fact that Miller and the CNN anchors were all surprised to learn that the criminals lived in Florida, a law-abiding state, and reserved their crime sprees for New York, a lawless free-for-all. To those of us who are normal, this was obvious. To those who live at the apex of the leftist bubble, the obvious comes as a surprise.

Lawlessness cannot continue indefinitely. One of two things will happen: The first is that the people themselves will rise up and put a stop to it. It’s to be hoped that happens through the ballot box, as people elect politicians who promise to and then actually do enforce America’s laws. The second is that someone operating outside of our election system and singing the siren song of order will gain power through force of arms.

The window for the first option is closing; the possibility of the second option grows daily as people watch the system collapse.

Image: X screen grab.