With DeSantis out, Democrats are getting what they want

Yesterday, Ron DeSantis dropped from the Republican Presidential Primary and endorsed Trump as the inevitable nominee. Given that Democrats have long wanted a presumably wounded Trump as the Republican nominee, they are now almost certainly going to get what they wish for. God help them and this country.

Going out with class, DeSantis led with a Churchill quotation and then endorsed Donald Trump:

“Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.”



- Winston Churchill pic.twitter.com/ECoR8YeiMm — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) January 21, 2024

I think Brit Hume’s analysis of why this happened is correct.

DeSantis thought GOP voters would favor a candidate with policies consistent with Trump's but without the baggage. A year ago, it was a reasonable proposition given the polling at the time. But the absurd Bragg indictment triggered GOP revulsion and Trump was the beneficiary. — Brit Hume (@brithume) January 21, 2024

By driving from the race a competent man without baggage, the neo-Marxist leftists have just succeeded in turning 2024 into an existential election, with far more on the line than just who will be President, whether it’s the Orange Man who can’t control himself (according to Democrats) or the utterly corrupt Biden crime syndicate, now being led by a cabal of puppet masters (according to the facts).

Despite all sorts of Democrat claims to the contrary, “democracy” is not on the line in 2024, as we are not and have never been a democracy. On the other hand, the last vestiges of a constitutional republic…well, yes, that is on the line—and that is why Donald Trump is now the inevitable Republican nominee for President. I would have preferred Lincoln, but one has to go with who’s available.

One can only assume that the radical neo-Soviet left decided in 2021 or ’22 that they could beat a wounded Donald Trump in 2024, perhaps even without massive voter fraud. To that end, they wanted Republicans to nominate Donald Trump as the Republican presidential candidate. That scenario is the most reasonable explanation for the lawfare Democrats are waging against Trump in federal and courts on ludicrous charges. Just as a reminder, those cases include:

A federal case brought by “Special Prosecutor” Jack Smith for mishandling classified documents (a case without viability and, hypocritically, filed even while Biden and Hillary remain free from charges)

A New York Case by Alvin Bragg for hush money payment to Stormy Daniels (a case brought without any due process protections for Trump).

A New York Case by Letitia James for business fraud (even though no one was financially injured and all parties profited). This is the quintessential prosecution in search of a wrongful act.

A Georgia Case by Fani Willis for RICO (a ridiculous overreach of the law brought by a corrupt prosecutor who, in matters directly related to the prosecution, appears to have engaged in corruption at best, money laundering at worst.)

That lawfare, on top of the J6 prosecutions, a non-event played up as stopping the second coming of the Civil War, is a shot across the bow to anyone who would dare stand in the way of the neo-Marxist left’s march to power. They’ve made their philosophy clear: “Contest our right to rule, and we will destroy you.”

By waging war against Trump, the corrupt operatives in the Democrat party have turned Trump into America’s last hope to withstand their neo-Marxist coup.

The reality is that the radical left drove Trump into the arms of conservatives. Left alone, his history suggested that he would have governed America as a moderate Democrat, happy to concentrate on only the economy. But the neo-Marxist left, having failed at its moment of permanent victory with Hillary, was determined to destroy all opposition, beginning with Trump.

The neo-Marxist Democrats have created in Trump their Frankenstein and, with him, they have driven our nation perilously close to a point of no return. As Suetonius claimed Julius Caesar said when he crossed the Rubicon, alea iacta est (“the die is cast”).

Image: Internet meme.