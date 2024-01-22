CENTCOM botches name of institution that tried to help them locate missing SEALs

A major unreported story -- and I know nothing except that they aren't saying much -- is on the fate of two missing Navy SEALs, who were declared dead by CENTCOM following a 10-day search at sea.

There’s been a near media blackout of this disaster.



The legacy media in the U.S. is unable to criticize Joe Biden’s entire Administration.



Pathetic. And sad. https://t.co/nhPn7qIpqJ — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) January 22, 2024

It's serious stuff and raises many questions among the military-minded on Twitter as to what kind of incompetence was going on that they could not trace the two men, and perhaps even more disturbing, whether Iran knows where they are.

While the focus rightfully goes to that kind of potential incompetence, and that story will probably will rise in the news as the U.S. gets more involved in action against the Houthi terrorists attacking commercial ships and interfering with sea passage from Yemen, it appears that even the press office isn't very good at its job.

What's wrong with this list of people they thanked for their help? I highlighted the line in yellow.

That's weird stuff because there is no University of San Diego - Scripts Institute of Oceanography that I could find on Google. There's a University of California, San Diego department known as the Scripps Institution of Oceanography, which specializes in cutting-edge oceanic research, and while the Catholic University of San Diego several miles away does produce top-notch engineers with oceanic specialties, the famous place is Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UCSD, which is so famous it holds booked-solid tours. Every school kid in San Diego knows about it.

Yes, it's a tweet, but it's also an official communication from the powerful CENTCOM military command -- with three errors in that communication: Scripps, not Scripts, Institution, not Institute, and University of California, San Diego, not University of San Diego.

Wow. They couldn't be bothered to get the name right of a group that helped them try to locate Navy SEALs missing at sea?

I wonder what Scripps thinks.

As for the rest of us, we wonder how much DEI is going on in that office that they can't even get people to write official communications without a slew of errors. Besides the errors on the name, the web link to CENTCOM is insecure with an http:// rather than an https:// link and on my computer I couldn't get either to work.

This is such basic stuff and yet they are falling down on that front, too.

A Navy that can't communicate properly probably has trouble doing a lot of things right.

Image: Twitter screen shot