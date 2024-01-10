The problem is Joe, not Lloyd

Just think. How does the President of the United States go three days without talking to the Secretary of Defense?

I guess National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan did not, either. We are talking about a time when tensions are running high. Again, aren't U.S. forces under attack in the Far East and Middle East and Navy assets occupied with Houthis too?

Did I tell you about North Korea, China and Russia?

So how do you address such an obvious example of irresponsibility?

First, you can't fire the president, so we have to wait for an election on that one.

Second, you can fire Secretary Austin.