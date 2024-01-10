Jewish geography and creativity

Jewish geography is a verbal “game” Jewish people play.

Usually, it is initiated when one or more Jewish people are introduced or, without formal introduction, meet for the first time.



Typically, the conversations start with the topic of what each person does and then progresses to where each is from.

Jewish geography is thus initiated.

As soon as a familiar location is mentioned, the question is posed : “do you know so and so”?

More often than not a match is made. Exclamations follow, and shared memories are happily exchanged.



As illogical as the odds seem, one must remember that the number of Jews worldwide, living today, is minuscule.



The Earth is currently populated by approximately 8.1 billion people. Jews make up a paltry 15 million souls of the 8.1 billion or 2/10 of 1% of 8.1 billion inhabitants worldwide!



Earth is comprised of ninety-six million nine hundred miles: approximately 71% is covered in water. In drastic contrast, Israel, the historic homeland of the Jewish people possess a mere eight thousand, nine hundred square miles, which equals 1/2 of 100th of a percentage of the earth, and of which approximately 172 square miles are inland water.



Approximately seven million two hundred thousand Jews live in Israel. About seven million live in the United States. The remaining Jews live in Europe, and small groups live in non-Muslim countries.



Where and what is the logic of the rabid urge to destroy a people that comprise a measly 2/10 of 1% of global population and whom own 1/10 of 1% of global land? Especially when the world has benefited so much from Jewish people.



For example, from 1901 through 2023, Jews with at least one Jewish parent have won 22% of all Nobel prizes.



Also, in the past 100 years, Jews and Israelis have created many amazing products - from life-saving to fun.



These include, but are not limited to: the sewing machine, ballpoint pen , instant cameras, mobile phones, cameras in mobile phones, television remotes, model electric trains, barcodes, lasers , shopping carts, walkie talkies, USB flash drives, antibiotics, UZI machine guns, nuclear submarines, the Iron Dome, the exoskeleton to help paralyzed people walk, flexible stents, cardiac defibrillators, pressure bandages to stop bleeding prehospitalization -- known as the “Israeli bandage,” pillcams - the cameras in a capsule to diagnose internal ailments, Waze navigation systems and MobileEye for vehicles, drip irrigation to make a desert bloom, water desalinization, Google, aspirin, Prozac, Valium, SodaStream, and the Teddy Bear.



So, what’s not to like?

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License