Terrorist attacks in America: for what are they waiting?

We somehow managed to get through Christmas and New Year’s Eve without terrorist attacks. For what are they waiting?

The FBI has admitted they’re watching at least 300 people on the Terrorist Watch List (TWL). Never mind why people on the TWL were allowed into the country so they could be watched in the first place. That’s “need to know” and Americans don’t have a need to know. Our security apparatus has also admitted thousands, perhaps tens of thousands of military aged males from countries that would like every American dead have crossed the border. These are countries like Iran, Afghanistan, Syria, and many others. They’ve also grudgingly admitted it appears plenty of these military aged males, who happen to be Chinese, just might be members of the Chinese military.

That’s the military aged males with whom they briefly chatted before giving them free rides on buses or jets to their preferred destinations. There are loads more “gotaways”—people they saw but didn’t chat with or give free rides--and even more they never saw.

Mexican cartels have “arrangements” with hostile states. They spirit, unseen, foreign agents and terrorists across the border. They smuggle their equipment, weapons, documents and other terrorist essentials across the border, equally unseen. They coordinate with them in our cities and towns, providing intelligence, vehicles, and whatever else they need. Terrorists don’t need to steal guns or buy them on the black market. Cartels deliver automatic weapons, grenades and more. They’re sort of a cartel/terrorist UPS.

Image: Fars Media Corporation. Wikimedia Commons.org. CCA 4.0 International.

There is no question well-equipped terrorists, armed with intelligence and gathering more, are present across the country. If they’re smart, and they’re at least that smart, they’re in every state. They’re planning and waiting.

How can we know this is true? The Mummified Meat Puppet Administration (MMPA) has admitted they’re here and they might, maybe, sort of, kind of, be a terrorist, national security problem. This is the MMPA that tells us the border is totally secure, so don’t worry about national security. It’s all under control, Bidenomics works, the Afghanistan withdrawal was a stunning success and Joe Biden has accomplishments. This is the MMPA that thinks Donald Trump, Normal Americans and climate change are the greatest threats to “our democracy.” If they’re willing to admit there might be any risk of terrorist attacks, they’re certain we’re going to be hit, and not in a small way. They’re covering their chair-borne posteriors and trying to figure out how to avoid blaming the coming attacks on our enemies, particularly our Islamist enemies. They’re also trying to figure out how to blame Donald Trump, white supremacists and racism.

The most likely form of attack won’t be another 9-11 spectacle. It’s possible but not necessary. The best way to strike terror into American’s hearts is many, smaller attacks. Striking many vulnerable targets simultaneously in multiple—or all—states would have the greatest impact, and only one or two terrorists would be needed for each. A theater in Minneapolis, a park in Chicago, a grocery store in Fargo, Times Square in NYC, a school in Tulsa, America is full of soft targets.

Ironically, the best targets are blue states that have defunded, demonized, depopulated and demoralized their police forces, the very states whose politicians and populations are most likely to support open borders and the Islamist terrorists of October 7.

More sophisticated actors like Chinese agents and troops will engage in sabotage, taking down electric grids, poisoning water supplies, shutting down the Internet and broadcast lines. Biological warfare can’t be ruled out.

So what are they waiting for? Are their plans not yet complete? Are they waiting to coordinate attacks here with attacks on our overseas troops and facilities? Are they waiting to coordinate attacks here with attacks on our allies, like Israel? Are they waiting to coordinate attacks here with attacks on Taiwan, South Korea, or Eastern European nations? Or are they simply waiting for the best opportunity, a time when America will be most distracted, most likely to be caught unaware?

Surely our security apparatus, the DOJ, Homeland Security and the FBI are on the case? They’re watching those TWL suspects, after all, right? Not so much. They’re busy running down real terrorists:

U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, Matthew Graves, suggested that law enforcement will soon target those who just stood outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

With the statute of limitations for J6 offense approaching, our national security guardians are desperate to arrest thousands of Americans who were merely present on Capital grounds.

But I’m sure they’ve assigned at least one agent to try to figure out who the terrorists are, where they are, what they’re planning and why they’re waiting. At least I’m pretty sure…

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.