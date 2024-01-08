Bidenites begin to refill the strategic oil reserves for election season, call the buys a ‘good deal’ for taxpayers

We’ve heard about “girl math,” but what about Joe Biden math? Well, hold up, maybe we haven’t all heard about “girl math” so allow me to explain: “girl math” is a colloquial term, seemingly originating from the Gen Z crowd, which illogically justifies a female’s (often irresponsible) spending habits. Here’s a example, from Fortune Media:

If it’s less than $5 it’s basically free. If you return an item for a refund, you’ve made money. If you paid for a vacation months ago, it’s free by the time you go on it. And if you buy something using cash you found in your pocket, it’s also free.

Obviously, “girl math” is just the application of anti-math to “prove” something that’s categorically not true, and oddly, this nonsensical take has been appropriated and implemented by the Bidenites in what I call, Joe Biden math. From an article out yesterday by Kevin Killough at Just the News, we learned that Biden’s Department of Energy (DOE) has been slowly buying small quantities of oil in an effort to replenish the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR), which was drained to the “lowest levels since the 1980s” after the regime released millions of barrels to counter high gas prices before the midterms—and the DOE is calling the buys a “good deal” for the American taxpayers. Here’s a blurb from the DOE’s press release:

Today, the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Petroleum Reserves announced a solicitation for up to 3 million barrels of oil for delivery to the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in April 2024. This is a continuation of DOE’s strategy of consistent solicitations aimed at purchasing oil when it can purchase at a good deal for taxpayers: a price of $79 dollars per barrel or below, far less than the average of about $95 per barrel DOE received for 2022 emergency SPR sales.

But, back to Killough’s piece, we learn this:

Tim Stewart, president of the U.S. Oil and Gas Association, said that, contrary to the DOE’s claims that it’s getting a good deal for taxpayers, the average price paid per barrel in the SPR has been $29.70 per barrel. ‘We are purchasing refill barrels at twice the historic average. Yes, it comes at a cost,’ Stewart said.

Like I said, Biden math. Sure, a ~$16 per barrel “profit” is great … if there were actually a profit being made and the oil hadn’t come from the SPR. If it’s costing $79 to replace a barrel of oil that initially cost ~$30, that $16 “profit” actually becomes a $33 net loss. With bureaucrats like this, who needs foreign enemies? Is it any wonder why we’re $34 trillion in debt? We’ve got mentally-handicapped government workers sealing “deals” with our names on the promissory note.

There’s a scene in What About Bob? (one of my favorite movies) in which Dr. Leo Marvin and Bob Wiley meet for the first time in the psychiatrist’s office; Dr. Marvin pretends to scan for a “groundbreaking new book” that will change Bob’s life (it is of course, the book that Dr. Marvin just wrote, and the shelf is loaded with copies). That exchange is what comes to mind when I think about a “groundbreaking” book that Joe Biden certainly hasn’t read, but ought to: Trump: The Art of the Deal.

