Sure he'll debate: Joe Biden tells us his accomplishments

It’s becoming increasingly apparent the meds aren’t working anymore. At all. Our Mummified Meat Puppet President is fading fast, and his handlers, his media propagandists, the democrat/Socialist/Community Party and assorted hangers on are beginning to hastily back away from the impending blast zone. The evidence is everywhere. Matt Margolis at PJ Media explains what happened when Joe and Jill Biden appeared with Ryan Seacrest on ABC’s live New Year’s Eve show:

The very first question Seacrest asked was, "What sort of holiday foods have you been enjoying over the last few days?" "Well, I've been eating and everything is put in front of me,” Biden quipped. “I've been [sic] pasta—which I love—eating a lot of chicken, chicken parmesan, I've been eating all Italian foods, basically." Even this response felt awkward and overthought. Perhaps Dr. Jill knew what Seacrest was hoping for, and chimed in: “And ice cream." “And ice cream,” Joe added. “Chocolate chip ice cream."

Dr. Jill constantly accompanies Joe these days, trying to keep him within the guardrails. It’s not helping. Seacrest served up this softball:

"As you look back and reflect on 2023, what sort of memories, highlights stand out for you?"

Ooops. Who knows what bats are flying in that belfry these days?

"Well, one of the big highlights stands out for me is—my dad used to have an expression. He said, ‘Joey, a job's about a lot more than a paycheck; it's about your dignity. It's about respect.' So many people through the midwest and in the center in the country, their factories are shipped overseas the last couple of times are out.

Losing American jobs and factories overseas stands out for Joe? Their “times are out?”

"And then they were losing hope and faith,” Biden continued. "So we brought a lot of jobs back to the United States. People are in a position to be able to make a living now and they've created a lot of jobs, over 14 million. And I guess what, I just feel good that the American people got up, they've been through a rough time with pandemic and now we're coming back. They're back."

They don’t think they are, and Joe isn’t. At the end of December, we also learned of the major accomplishments on which Biden is going to run:

Image: Joe Biden "X" release, screenshot, public domain.

Americans can’t afford groceries or gas, new cars, new homes, or pretty much anything else, but Joe “cracked down on junk fees?”

Did you know we have an American Climate Corps? Do they create one or what? Do they have uniforms? Do you care?

Wow. Look at those improvements in airports, high-speed Internet, clean water and reliable transit and rail! Does anyone have a clue what they are? Joe also spent $7.5 billion to build one electric vehicle charging station. In Ohio. There was an economic recovery? In what country?

Reproductive Health Care: what?

Did you know we have a White Office Office Of Gun Violence Prevention? The first in history? What did it prevent? In which alternate reality? Oh, and we have executive actions to keep guns “out of dangerous hands.” Unfortunately, Joe thinks that means honest, law-abiding Americans.

Wait a minute. Didn’t the Supreme Court rule Joe didn’t have the power to cancel student loans? Not even through “various actions?” Can anyone produce a single American who thinks their college bills were more affordable last year?

He strengthened democracy at home and abroad? Oh, that’s why our allies won’t help us secure the Red Sea, or pretty much anything else. And there’s nothing like speaking out “against discrimination, racism, anti-LGBTQI+ hate" for democracy strengthening.

Highly qualified judges? Like whashername on the Supreme Court? The one who doesn’t know what a woman is? And what is AANHPI and how does it apply to judges? Sounds like a deadly lung disease. "I'm sorry Mr. Smith; it's...AANHPI." Oh. It’s “Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander.” Were any of those AANHPILGBTQI+? Wouldn’t they be the very most qualified? Why don’t we have any of those?

I’m really looking forward to the presidential debates this year. Just kidding. There aren’t going to be any. Can you imagine how impaired Biden is going to be by October? It would be the first Weekend at Bernie's debate.

The only good thing to come of this is we’re going to have a definitive answer to this vital question: what happens to America and the world when the POTUS is a demented, perverted, compromised agent of foreign powers?

They’ll make up fake positives about that too.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor and retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.