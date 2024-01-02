The media and other green pushers clearly don't care about killing wildlife or the truth

Instead of the media blaming wind turbines for killing whales and dolphins, they blame conservatives for pointing it out.

According to the Daily Signal:

There is a sad story in USA Today that a bald eagle that had a gunshot wound had to be put down. They correctly said it was an inhumane act that killed the eagle :.

We SHOULD do better': Wildlife officials sound off after Virginia bald eagle shot in wing Wildlife officials in Virginia say they had no choice but to euthanize an American bald eagle that was suffering with a gunshot wound to the wing. "It was a very sad Christmas Eve," Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke wrote on its Facebook page on Tuesday. "This bird, even in a true miracle scenario, would never be able to live a painless and stress-free life. It was an inhumane act that led this beautiful bird to suffer for over a week out in the elements with no hope of recovery."

Yet we never see stories about how inhumane it is that wind turbines are allowed to kill thousands of eagles without many if any repercussions.

The green pushers are allowed to kill eagles and other wildlife because they are supposedly saving the planet from climate change.

Of course there is absolutely zero evidence that wind turbines have changed temperatures, reduced the severity of storms, or have had any effect at all on the miniscule rise in the sea level.

There is also zero evidence that oil, coal, natural gas, and CO2 have caused temperatures to go up, sea levels to rise, and storms to get worse. But facts don't matter to all the people pushing the green agenda. All they care about is money and control of the people.

Sometimes they have to pay a $30,000 fine to kill the eagles but a lot of the time they are exempt.

Paying a $30,000 fine is similar to rich people flying in private jets and pretending they reduce their carbon footprint by paying for worthless pieces of paper called carbon credits.

Eagles, whales, and dolphins killed by wind turbines are as important to the media and other Democrats as blacks killed by blacks in cities and as important as all the people who have died at the border because Biden refuses to enforce immigration law.