Should we defenestrate the UN over a few bad apples?

There now arises a new hue and cry for not only defunding UNRWA but also defunding the UN itself and kicking the whole basket of international Deplorables out of America. As one might suspect, Donald Trump defunded the UNRWA:

Then there is the United Nations Human Rights Council, whose mission is purportedly to protect “human rights around the world.” Donald Trump pulled funding and refused to allow the U.S. to participate in these Third World, Jew-hating bull sessions. When Joe Biden became president, he rejoined the council. He did so on the same day as Eritrea, which usually ranks below North Korea in those freedom “indexes,” just to give you an idea of the quality of the membership.

A number of our allies, and the US, have temporarily ceased funding the UNRWA. But why, and why are reasonable people suggesting we be done with the entire, corrupt, anti-democratic, and anti-American mess?

Graphic: United Nations Building New York, NY, Wikimedia Commons.org. Public Domain.

We now know that at least 12 of UNRWA’s employees took part in the Hamas massacre of Jews on Oct. 7, not merely offering logistical help or coordination, but sometimes participating in the actual kidnapping and murdering of civilians. As of this writing, the UN fired nine of its employees — which seems like a small price to pay for murder. The U.S., Britain, Germany, and Australia, among others, have temporarily paused funding to UNRWA, which has been a major tool for funneling international money to Hamas.

It will surprise no one, I suspect, to learn we’ve been funding the very people participating in a slow-motion genocide of Israel, our ally.

Indeed, Israel provided the U.S. with intelligence proving around 1,200 — or about 10 percent of UN employees in Gaza — have direct links to Hamas or Islamic Jihad. Nearly half of UNRWA’s employees are close relatives of members of various terrorist groups. When UN Watch translated 249,000 user posts in the UNRWA chat group right after the terror attack, thousands of them praised Hamas (“May Allah keep their feet steady and guide their aim.”) Most of those excited by the news were likely teachers. And that is vital to remember.

All Marxist and Islamist movements know stealing the minds of the young is essential to ruling the future:

The UNRWA, tasked with running schools, has not only propped up terror groups on Israel’s border, but it has educated successive generations of Arabs in hating Jews and the West, and believing in the fantastical “right of return.” The UN not only continues to foster the false hope that Arabs will rule a Judenfrei “West Bank” and Jerusalem, but that “refugees” will one day return to Israel proper. The return of nearly 6 million “refugees” would mean the end of Israel. Which is the point. This fantasy has helped scuttle virtually every attempted peace deal.

America funds about one-fifth of the UN’s basic operating budget. Of course, we fund considerably more than that, including UNRWA, by a variety of means. Merely hosting the UN gives that malignant, terrorist-supporting organization legitimacy it does not deserve.

Our home-grown Democrats/socialists/communists (D/s/cs) are aghast. We can’t possibly defund an organization as essential as the UNRWA! The UN is vital to world peace! Considering countries like Morocco, Cuba and China sit on the Human Rights Council, and the vast majority of the UN would love to see Israel—the only democracy in the region, and our ally--wiped from the face of the Earth, one might reasonably ignore their wailing. But we can’t hold the entire UN, or even the whole UNRWA responsible for a few bad apples!

Why not? The UN's fellow travelers demand we abolish America’s police for the actions of a few bad apples. Their partial success has resulted in some murders, billions in property damage, innumerable assaults, and has turned our major, D/s/c-ruled, cities into third world war zones. Our police “bad apples” have primarily committed false arrest and perjury. That’s a bit different than the demonic horrors of October seventh, and the jihadist’s oft stated promise to keep committing similar slaughters until every Jew is dead. Our bad apples arrest people who shouldn’t be arrested, the UNRWA’s bad apples slaughter thousands and swear to finish the job. A large part of their determination consists of teaching Palestinian children to murder Jews. They're no more fond of Americans.

As for the UN, why should America, the brokest nation in history, pay for an organization dedicated to the destruction of democracy and particularly, the destruction of America and her allies? We can treat with our allies without that blight within our borders, and if our enemies want to treat with us, there is regular air service to America.

It’s long past time we put America first, our allies second, and stop funding and appeasing those seeking our destruction.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.