Prediction: Trump is setting up Nikki Haley to succeed him

Despite the mudslinging from Trump targeted at Nikki Haley, I suspect that Trump intends a) to win this race and b) for Nikki Haley to be his successor. Let me explain.

When Trump originally appointed Nikki Haley as his U.N. ambassador, he gave her that foreign policy experience box to check...and raised eyebrows in so doing. I suspect that this was to give her that necessary experience. He even offered her the position of secretary of state, as she revealed in an interview I attended in New York City at the Y on November 12, 2019 while promoting her book, With All Due Respect (another box checked). Though she reported turning down the position out of a perceived lack of experience in foreign policy areas, she took the position of U.N. ambassador.

Now Trump must separate himself from her, lest she appear too close to him.

Rich Lowry wrote an article in Politico recently suggesting Trump was making tactical mistakes by attacking Haley. However, Trump’s rhetoric is always completely calculated. While this appears to be Trump being overly sensitive on the surface, I believe he is in fact using this race to separate himself from Haley. No one as sensitive as Trump appears could handle the profound onslaught of hatred headed in the direction of any candidate who challenges the left, let alone poses a serious threat the way Trump does.

If we want to put an end to socialism, we need a right-wing non-white woman to occupy the White House. This takes all the air not only out of the cries of “racist!” at conservatives, but also that conservatives are “sexist!” They will no longer be able to tout female candidates as necessary to “break the glass ceiling.”

I would encourage voters to view Trump’s attacks with this in mind and not hold these attacks against him, for they bespeak a greater motive: to put an end to socialism once and for all.

