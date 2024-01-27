Sports journal perfectly illustrates how to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory

Sports Illustrated, a once iconic magazine and a nearly 70-year-old media brand, recently announced plans to lay off most or all of its staff.

“S.I.” was famous for its outstanding writers and its special editions, most noteworthy of which was its annual “Swimsuit Edition.”

Once flush with subscribers, things started to go downhill when it was sold off from Time in 2018. Purchased by a consortium, it has been on increasingly dicey footing ever since, its decline spurred on by its ever more political and “progressive” tone. The weekly publication became bi-weekly, then monthly. And now…?

How can this happen, you might ask, at a time when many sports have never been more popular, prevalent, and lucrative?

Several reasons, all related.

S.I.’s publishers chose to afflict the magazine with a litany of “progressive” actions. The sporting journal started pushing a “woke” agenda. It seemed to increasingly value symbolism over substance, diversity and inclusion over merit. It scoffed at “toxic masculinity” and mocked traditional values. All of this was evidenced in the pathetic changes to the formerly wildly successful swimsuit issue. Soon the likes of Elle Macpherson, Kathy Ireland, Kate Upton, Tyra Banks, and Cheryl Tiegs were joined by “plus-sized” models, octogenarians … and eventually men posing as women.

Finally, late last year, reports surfaced that many recent stories in Sports Illustrated were AI-generated, though the magazine posted them with bylines to make it appear as if they were penned by actual writers.

That’s how you destroy an American icon and a journal of excellence in one generation. And it’s a microcosm of what’s been happening to America at large.

Image: SenseiAlan, via Flickr // CC BY 2.0 DEED