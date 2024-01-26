Obama vs. Trump in 2024

The Democratic National Convention will be held this August in Chicago. What time is it for the Dems? It’s panic time.

Joe falls down a lot, wanders around in a confused state, and babbles incoherently. He vaguely remembers winning in 2020 by campaigning from his basement wearing pajamas and flip-flops. Everyone (except Joe and Jill) knows that Joe is feeble and about as popular as a tuna sandwich from a broken Alabama gas station vending machine. Biden apparently is unconcerned about his pathetic popularity polls, the upcoming election, or illegal aliens being dumped from sea to shining sea. The chances of Biden winning a second term are slim to none, and slim left town. That beep-beep-beep you hear is the truck backing up on Biden’s political career.

The Republican contender is Donald Trump, who has been training for 2024 like Rocky Balboa in Rocky I. Rocky said, “It ain’t about how hard you get hit. It’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward.”

Trump has suffered blow after blow from friend and foe. Every time Trump gets knocked down, he gets back up and keeps moving forward. Trump is a brave warrior who was defeated in 2020 but seeks a rematch in 2024. Trump loves America, and millions upon millions of Americans love him right back.

Apparently, according to Cindy Adams, “Michelle Obama may already be working on a 2024 White House bid.” Could a super-secret plan be afoot to replace Joe as the Democrat candidate for 2024 and eject toxic Kamala for good measure?

Michelle is popular among certain groups and would be eminently qualified. She watched Barack for eight years, knows where the White House china room is located, and is excited about planting another garden. She also has experience mingling with the upper-crust A-listers ensconced on Martha’s Vineyard. Mr. and Mrs. Obama are terrified that Trump will gut their diabolical plan to fundamentally transform America into a third-world country.

Sooner rather than later, Joe will be persuaded to abandon his quest for a second term. Oh, they will say it’s because of health reasons, but the time is quickly drawing near for Biden to be dragged off the stage. The Dems will sing, “For he’s a jolly good fellow” and applaud as Joe boards the last bus to Delaware. Joe will eat ice cream on the beach and wonder why he is no longer president. Democrats will clap their hands and announce a brand new candidate at the eleventh hour to replace forlorn Joe.

Obama vs. Trump will be a battle for the ages. Michelle checks a lot of boxes, and the lapdog media will sing her praises and continue to hate Trump 24/7. However, Trump is a champion who actually was president for four years. Trump stood tall in the Thunderdome, exhibited true grit when confronting our enemies, and earned the respect of nations throughout the world. Trump accomplished many things during his first term of office and desperately wants to repair the intentional damage inflicted on America by Biden. Trump vows to make America great again!

All America wants to see is a clean fight in 2024.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.