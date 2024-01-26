Jewish support for Hamas is one of the horrors of modern leftism

It is difficult to believe one’s own eyes and ears when watching today’s news: high-standing Western politicians—from the UN’s António Guterres to the UK’s Grant Shapps (its Secretary of State for Defense) to America’s President Biden—are deploying all possible efforts to stop Israel’s war against Hamas, something that can only benefit Hamas. In some ways, that was to be expected.

What’s worse is that 15 Jewish-American congressmen have pushed for the creation of a Palestinian state. They did this even though Hamas has made clear that this means Israel’s destruction and the annihilation of that nation’s Jews. Even in Israel, Jews rallied to require an immediate cease-fire in Gaza and a peace deal with Hamas.

I am unable to wrap my head around this, but here is an obvious—even if not perfect—parallel: During the Holocaust, in the ghettos where Jews had been concentrated to be shipped to death camps, Germans organized the so-called Judenräte, or “Jewish Councils,” which were composed of influential members of Jewish communities. The Judenräte found themselves helping the Nazis to herd up the Jews, calm them down, and deceive them so that they would obediently march to gas chambers.

Image: Jewish Voices for Peace demanding a ceasefire. YouTube screen grab.

These Jewish “councilors” were acting in the vain hope that they could save lives. Most obviously, they hoped to save themselves, their relatives, and their friends. However, they hoped that by organizing the chaos of the ghettos and proving Jewish usefulness to the war effort, they could save other Jews as well. Of course, they were terribly mistaken: They would go the same way as their victims, simply a few months later. Warsaw ghetto Judenräte chairman Adam Czerniakow was never hanged nor sent to the camps; he killed himself rather than execute the Nazi order that he prepare the inhabitants of Janusz Korczak’s Jewish orphan house to be deported. The Nazis executed Korczak and most of his orphans were gassed at Treblinka.

But of course, today’s Judenräte aren’t quite like the Judenräte living under Nazi control. The latter tried to save Jewish lives. Today’s Judenräte are pursuing policies that make millions of Jews vulnerable to genocide. They are Jewish Leftists who side ideologically and politically with modern Nazis. They are doing what they are doing because they believe in the righteousness of these horrors. They’re much worse than the Judenräte members.

But of course, the horrors Israel experienced and against which she fights have implications beyond Jewish existence. Hamas is the same as ISIS. Look at the photos of their soldiers: big, strong, hefty young men, well equipped and well trained, who are after all of us, Jewish or not. Israel is for them but the small Satan; in fact, they aim at the great Satan—USA—and they openly say so. They are modern barbarians trying to flood our civilized world. Have you seen videos of what they did in Be’eri kibbutz?

And now, the big question: Why is all this happening right now? It’s because of the Democrats in the White House—because of the third term of Obama, a man who has been open about his soft spot for Islam, whether he spoke of “the Holy Koran,” insisted that “Islam has demonstrated through words and deeds the possibilities of religious tolerance and racial equality,” or made billions of dollars available to Iran to help fund its nuclear program. America’s leftists are approaching an extremely dangerous turn: Another Democratic president means the end of our civilization. Only Trump’s victory can now save us.

Igor Mel'čuk is a scientist, ex-Soviet ex-dissident, professor emeritus at the University of Montreal, and member of the Royal Society of Canada.