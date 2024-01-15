Migrants turn New York into a crime pit -report

Celebrate diversity.

In New York, they're getting diversity of morals all right, and lots of migrant cultural enrichment, too, while we're at it.

According to the New York Post, which did some authentic street reporting on the impact of 2,000 illegal migrants in Brooklyn's Floyd Bennett Field:

Since mid-November, new lawlessness has plagued the area, with shoplifting, panhandling, gutter scams, and, according to some, signs of street prostitution. And the once-serene, federally-run site — a historic former airfield off Flatbush Avenue near the Marine Parkway Bridge — has itself become an eyesore, where vicious brawls and pot-puffing are common, those living there said. “This sh-t is out of control,” said a 20-year veteran NYPD cop when asked about the migrants at Floyd Bennett Field, a fraction of the 164,000 illegal border crossers bused to New York since spring 2022 — and 68,000 currently in the city’s care. “That’s all these people do is rob and steal. They should feel lucky that they’re here, but they’re out there committing crimes. We don’t know anything about them. We don’t know what they’ve done in these other countries.”

They found hard police data to support the sentiment they found from the angry locals:

NYPD records from Nov. 27 through Jan. 7 show upticks in car thefts (37.5%), robberies (29.4%), and petit larceny (8.2%) in the 63rd Precinct, which covers the neighborhoods near Floyd Bennett Field, compared to the same period a year earlier.

It's important to note that high as those figures are, they are very likely underreported, as nothing is being done to stop migrant crime.

The kind of migrant crime coming in is pretty spectacular, of the kind that you see in the hillside shantytowns of Caracas or Medellin. The Post reported prostitution among migrants selling flowers, scams to extort money from New Yorkers by having one migrant run into traffic to get lightly hit by a passing car with his buddies in the back filming the incident on their cell phone cameras after which the migrant demands a $500 payout in order to avoid being taken to court. Other migrants, the supposedly pitiful single moms on the go operate like gypsy families, filing into malls and having children distract staff while mom steals goods, or the kids do, stuffing their stolen goods on the kids to avoid any serious charges as if that were still being done these days. They also like to go begging, at all hours, banging on doors for free stuff from the public, despite the support the city is giving them. One day of begging will bring an illegal migrant about $160 a day which is even higher than New York's inflated minimum wage, and why migrants shun offers of work because begging in the underground economy pays more. City officials have instituted migrant curfew to fight it but don't hold your breath. Car stealing is big. Communicable diseases are rampant. Among themselves, the migrants live the wife-beater lifestyle, with reports of migrants assaulting one another over food and petty matters, bringing more crime, yelling, loud music, and plagues to the otherwise placid parts of outer Brooklyn.

It's as if New York has imported the worst of the third-world shantytowns through its sanctuary city and right-to-shelter law and is making its own city like third world cities. But immigrants enrich, as the lefty saying goes. The only people they are enriching is themselves.

The lesson here is that if migrants are coming here for free stuff, it's not always just government/taxpayer free stuff they are after. Illegal migrants are demonstrating that they'll take all kinds of stuff for free -- and the public is just as lucrative.

Image: Screen shot from FOX5 video, via YouTube