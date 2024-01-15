German government quietly requests €200 million for three new VIP helicopters

No matter how much you think big government hates the common man, you’d be underestimating the true extent, and here’s the latest reason why, via a report published at Remix News today:

Germany: Scholz’s ‘green’ government wants to buy 3 VIP helicopters for €200 million At a time when farmers are staging mass national protests over austerity measures that they say will put them under tremendous financial strain, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his ministers are aiming to purchase three new, luxury VIP helicopters that will cost €200 million.

Scholz is a member of Germany’s Social Democratic Party, or the SDP, which was a major player in the nation’s Climate Action Law; in 2019, Angela Merkel’s government and SDP politicians united to pass and enact “a law that guarantees compliance” with certain climate targets, originally with the year 2030 as an end goal. The SDP continues to tout a “climate-neutral” economy as a key concern, now shooting for the year 2050; from the party’s own “programme for the future” webpage:

Our objective is to have a completely climate-neutral Germany by 2050 at the latest, without nuclear power. But dates are merely symbolic to start with. With the climate protection law, the SPD has pushed through an effective control mechanism for reaching Germany’s climate targets. The phase-out of nuclear energy has already been agreed upon. We will also have phased out coal as an energy source at the latest by 2038.

Like always, climate tyranny for thee, but not for me— the Self-Imagined Green Elites (SIGE) need their luxury and private travel, and by golly they’re gonna get it, even if that means buying brand-new helicopters that run on jet fuel instead of the a rechargeable lithium battery they’re foisting on the people whose lives are far less important! These little people exist to serve the electeds, not the other way around, and therefore it’s completely reasonable that the former should bear the inconvenience and expense of luxury living!

With heightened scrutiny on government spending amid record-high inflation, a cost-of-living crisis, and a buckling welfare system, the electeds try to sneak their luxury purchases on the people’s dime through undetected—you didn’t think all those third world Muslims were going to assimilate to Germany, especially when it came time to the functioning industriousness, now did you? What’s even more obnoxious, is that the news comes on the heels of the German farmer protests; my colleague Andrea Widburg wrote a great essay on the subject, found here, which detailed the German government’s decision to raise diesel fuel taxes, slash farm subsidies, and remove tax exemptions.

Converted into American dollars, €200 million is equivalent to around $219 million, and although this isn’t perfect math because there are a number of variables, let’s just ballpark this, using a few things we do know. Now, President Trump is a billionaire who enjoys the finer things in life—having legitimately earned them first—and he flies around in a Sikorsky S-76. Off the helipad, Business Insider asserts this aircraft comes with a $15 million price tag, and with the “best of the best” renovations (like those done for Trump), someone might expect to add around $970,645 to the bill—CNBC estimates that Trump spent around $750,000 in 2015, and converted to 2024 purchasing power, we get the $970k figure. So, let’s just be liberal, and round up, assuming that each helicopter, when outfitted with 24k gold inlay and (plated) hardware like in Trump’s helo (because it’s only the best for our civil servants!), we get around $16 million per chopper. Multiply that by three, and we’re looking at $48 million—so what is the other $171 million for???

While the SIGE slowly and intently stacks straws on the camel that is the tax-paying German citizenry, AfD just got another boost—thank you SPD!

Image: Bundesministerium für Finanzen, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.