MacDonald and Shapiro zoom to Billboard's #1

As a sweet, adorable post... uh... 40-year-old, white, middle-class, Jewish female I'm not that familiar with most forms of what passes for popular music today. Oh sure, I've heard of #1 Taylor Swift who has singlehandedly, if temporarily, revived the finances of cities which she honors with public appearance concerts. And not too far behind as a money maker and tax generator, another female singer, Beyoncé, has also performed similar miraculous economic feats.

But, while not beating them on the money making tour -- yet! -- the unlikely duo of rapper Tom Mac Donald, a white Canadian who I had never heard of until today and Ben Shapiro, a white Jewish conservative whom I had heard of and admired, have zoomed to number one on the iTunes chart with their unlikely rap hit, Facts.

Featuring the heavily tatooed MacDonald, variously attired in all black outfits or a gray sweat shirt declaring I DON'T CARE IF I OFFEND YOU, his long blonde hair in braids and the clean-cut Shapiro in a hooded gray sweat shirt emblazoned in orange with FACTS, the two proudly, loudly, defiantly proclaim factually, "I don 't care if I offend you," as they proudly rap about their maleness, whiteness, fondness for police, dislike of "Karens." And more offenses.

They certainly have found an audience, since the tune is climbing the charts as MacDonald proudly notes, while Shapiro modestly thanks others for his latest success.

Ben Shapiro We're now #1 overall on iTunes, too. On the way, we knocked off, among others, Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, Megan Thee Stallion, Nicki Minaj, Eminem, and Taylor Swift. @IAMTOMMACDONALD and I have officially made hip-hop great again, as was always my lifelong dream.

Ben Shapiro·