Bidenites invoke Alinsky, sow orchestrated division between the ‘haves’ and the ‘have-nots’

Every day we see a lot of fictional “information” put out by the media, Joe Biden, and all the other Democrats, which intentionally serves to mislead the public to infect the United States with their radical agenda to remake (destroy) America.

One lie that Biden repeatedly says is that billionaires pay an average tax rate of 8% which is less than average Americans. The lie is meant to gin up class hate and division. From RedState:

Biden Again Claims Billionaires Pay 8 Percent in Taxes — It’s Nonsense, and Wealthy Democrats Know It

And here is factual information on tax rates for 2020: the top 1% of income earners paid an average of 26% and the bottom 50% of earners paid an average of 3.1%.

So where does Biden get his fictional rate? He gets it from government bureaucrats at the Office of Management and Budget who use a made up denominator to calculate the tax rate. They pretend that billionaires should pay tax on unrealized gains and that they can calculate those gains. From CBS News:

The analysis by economists from the Office of Management and Budget and the White House Council of Economic Advisers drew from publicly available data and says the disparity is driven largely by how the tax code treats income generated from wealth — such as income from stocks, whose worth increases over time — rather than wages, which are immediately taxed.

Maybe the bureaucrats should calculate the tax rate on billionaires that lost huge amounts of money when the stock market took a hit of $9 trillion in 2022. The calculation would certainly yield a tax rate of over 100%, but it would be impossible to calculate because the numerator would be positive and the denominator would probably be negative for many billionaires.

Other fictional things that are presented to the public as facts:

We repeatedly hear that the average global temperature is hitting record highs but there is no way to actually calculate that unless weather stations were spread uniformly based on area, instead of arbitrarily placed. They would have to place 70% of weather stations over water and many more in Siberia, Antarctica, and the Arctic to get an accurate average temperature. This fictional piece of garbage is used to push the radical green agenda on America and the world.

“They” pretend they can predict and control temperatures, sea levels, and storm activity if we just capitulate and get rid of our reliable, efficient gas-powered vehicles and appliances.

For three years, the Biden administration has pretended that the border was closed. Now they are pretending that they really care and that they will really close the border… by limiting illegal crossings to around 5,000 per day. That is an absurd definition of a secure border. Of course the media is blaming Trump and Republicans for not caving on this worthless bill.

The CDC, Anthony Fauci, and others pretended that they based all their pronouncements and dictatorial edicts on COVID (which kept schools, businesses, churches, sports, and entertainment activities closed) were based on science. Now Fauci admits that the six-foot social distancing requirement came out of nowhere. How much permanent damage was caused to children and others because of this and other made up stuff?

We also hear how much Democrats care about the poor and minorities, yet they are the ones that block voucher programs to facilitate children escaping failing schools:

Obama Wrong on D.C. School Vouchers and Hypocritical, Just Like Congress Despite giving lip service to education reform, the Obama administration has decided to put an end to the very successful D.C. school voucher program. This despite a United States Department of Education report that found students in the nation’s capital that were provided with vouchers allowing them to attend private school through the D.C. Opportunity Scholarship program had made statistically significant gains in reading achievement. According to the department’s evaluation of the three-year-old program, ‘those offered a scholarship were performing at statistically higher levels in reading—equivalent to 3.1 months of additional learning,’ something very much in line with previous findings concerning the program’s effectiveness.

It certainly appears that Democrats would prefer to keep the poor and minorities dependent on the government instead of giving them better opportunities.

Democrats also claim they are the party for women and care about girls’ privacy, but they are the ones who are forcing them to compete against men and share their locker room spaces with men.

And the biggest fictitious narrative is that the media and other Democrats care about misinformation, fair elections, and democracy. They pretend they want to unite the country as they routinely play the race, sex, and class card to divide us.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no attribution required.