Gazan propagandists rely on their leftist supporters’ ignorance

A recent tweet from the Quds News Network, a “youth news agency” supporting Hamas, purports to show a sniper’s bullet found in a Gazan hospital (i.e., a Hamas fortification). The fact that the photo is patently ludicrous means that the people behind the propaganda recognize that their leftist followers in the West are strikingly ignorant about how the world operates, which is kind of funny. What’s not funny is knowing that these profoundly ignorant people hold the levers of power in the American government, media, and entertainment world.

Here's the tweet, and I’m betting that American Thinker readers, even without looking at the “Reader Added Context,” can tell exactly what’s wrong with this claim that the bullet shown came from an Israeli sniper’s gun and landed in a Gazan “hospital”:

Displaced citizens sheltering in Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis shared a photo of Israeli snipers' bullets fired at the hospital. pic.twitter.com/WH387rkl5N — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 27, 2024

If you guessed that the problem is that the bullet is still tucked neatly into the casing—the part of the ammunition that contains both the primer and gunpowder without which the bullet cannot travel—you’re correct. What you’re actually looking at is a bullet that originated in Gaza, and that has yet to be fired. The intelligent among the Twitterati responded instantly:

That awkward moment when you inadvertently reveal there are sniper bullets being stored inside Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis… — The Waco Yid (@WacoYid) January 27, 2024

The Israeli troops are also using rubber bullets on innocent people. pic.twitter.com/9Pe6KUptZH — Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) January 27, 2024

Me holding the grenade that was thrown at me by an Israeli soldier, just minutes after it exploded, causing my death pic.twitter.com/IHIZz2V3PJ — G. Had Jane🔻🍉🇵🇸🏳️‍🌈 (@halfofmw) January 27, 2024

Shamed by the context, the Quds News Network backtracked, explaining that the photographer actually found the bullet kind of near the hospital and that it was obviously abandoned by Israelis.

**We published yesterday a photo from Nasser Hospital of what appears to be anti-tank ammunition.



After double-checking and thoroughly following up on the issue, the journalist who took the photo stated that he found it as he was covering from locations in the vicinity of Nasser… — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 28, 2024

Uh-huh. Yup. Sounds plausible to me. (NOT.) Why my doubt? Because it’s inconceivable that people in a war zone wouldn’t know the difference between a fired bullet and a cartridge.

But these same people know something else that’s very important. They know that, across the West, those who hate guns and want to disarm ordinary citizens, leaving guns only in government hands, are profoundly ignorant about guns. It’s enough for the disarmers to know that guns can kill people.

These people don’t know or care that governments that disarm their citizens kill people in numbers no individuals or corporations have ever achieved. They don’t know or care that guns are used defensively millions of times more often than they’re used criminally. They don’t know or care that guns are the great equalizer, allowing women to stand up to dangerous men or individuals to stand up to tyrannies. Like the ignorant people in Frédéric Bastiat’s Parable of the Broken Window, what they cannot see, no matter how relevant, does not exist for them.

Given the leftists’ (it’s always leftists) blind hatred for guns, it’s no surprise that the average gun-grabber has never seen nor fired a gun. That makes the gun-grabber vulnerable to all kinds of lies, including a visual piece of propaganda that tries to convince people that Israeli snipers fired really big bullets into a hospital.

It’s this ignorance that makes less amusing this obvious propaganda. That’s because it’s the Quds News Networks’ confidence in its supporters’ ignorance that reminds us that the people in charge of our institutions—the federal government, the news media, and the entertainment world—are ignorant about many things. They’ve abandoned facts and rational analysis for “my truth” and “my feelings.” Whether it’s climate change, national security, race, sex, sexuality, immigration, or events in the Middle East, you can quiz them and come up dry: Their factual assertions are unsustainable and their logic illogical. They are deep wells of ignorance and inculcated hatred…yet they’re in charge.

And let me add one thing here to those who are distressed that Trump is probably going to be the Republican nominee. If you’re thinking of staying home on election day or casting a pointless “protest” vote, don’t. Same goes for those (like me) who worry that Nikki Haley, who shrilly talks the talk but never walks the walk, could still end up as the nominee. If you want to stay home if she’s at the top of the ticket, don’t.

Any Republican, no matter how awful you think that person is, is going to be better than another Democrat administration. Our nation cannot survive another four years of Democrat ignorance and denial about the simple facts that drive a world anchored in reality, no matter how much leftists hate that reality and see it as a drag on their lust for power. Government is a force multiplier and, as the last three years have shown us, a government in thrall to leftist ideology is a nuclear weapon of anti-reality disasters.

Image: Cross-section of a bullet by Girx. CC BY-SA 3.0.