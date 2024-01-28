Joe Biden's legal win against Texas has one problem: The Border Patrol doesn't seem to want to cooperate

Joe Biden has been in a courthouse free-for-all against the State of Texas, which seeks to protect its border from foreign invaders against Biden's wishes, creating a legal battlefield to shut the state's effort down. Thus far, the Supreme Court -- John Roberts and the gals on the bench -- has ruled for Joe.

According to Newsweek:

The Biden administration secured a significant win over Texas Governor Greg Abbott on Monday after the Supreme Court voted to allow the removal of razor wire along the U.S.-Mexico border. The Court voted 5-4 in approval of the White House's request to vacate an injunction from the Fifth Circuit in October, which blocked President Joe Biden's administration from instructing federal agents to cut down wire installed in Texas to deter illegal migration.

So with that supposed high court victory in hand, I've been waiting for Biden to send in the Border Patrol to start cutting down all the razor wire the Texas National Guard has put up at Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's orders and ... nothing seems to be happening.

I'm probably not the only one.

That may be explained by this story that ran in the Daily Mail:

U.S. Border Patrol say there are 'no plans' to dismantle the razor wire installed by the state of Texas along the southern border despite an ongoing legal battle between the Lone Star State and the Biden administration. Texas is currently entangled in a multifaceted legal clash with the federal government concerning the security of the Texas-Mexico border. The legal challenges include the federal government's objection to Texas' recent seizure of Shelby Park near Eagle Pass, ongoing lawsuits regarding the removal of razor wire erected by Texas, and the placement of buoys in the Rio Grande that deliberately block migrants swimming across. Texas contends that it is acting in 'self-defense' against what it characterizes as a migrant 'invasion.'

Really? I thought Joe Biden wanted to assert his federal authority by stepping in to show Texas who was boss by cutting the razor wire, and then either federalizing the Texas National Guard or else start arresting them. We could go full third-world on this, with one domestic army fighting another. And photos of the Border Patrol cutting the razor wire to let another million or so illegals in would make such great campaign photos (for President Trump). What was holding Joe back?

According to the Daily Wire, it might just be the Border Patrol itself, which has declared its support for Texas, joining 25 states which have also declared support for Texas's assertion of its right to protect its border from foreigners breaking in.

The official union of U.S. Customs and Border Protection released a statement on Thursday backing the Texas National Guard’s attempts to secure the southern border and slamming the Biden administration for its “catastrophic” border policies. The National Border Patrol Council (NBPC), which has more than 18,000 members, said that the “rank-and-file” Border Patrol agents “appreciate and respect” the measures Texas has taken to repel the record flow of illegal immigrants into the U.S. under Biden. “TX NG and rank-and-file BP agents work together and respect each other’s jobs. Period,” the NBPC said. “If TX NG members have LAWFUL orders, then they have to carry out those orders.” Earlier this week, Texas Governor Greg Abbott doubled down on using razor wire to repel migrants from illegally crossing the border after the Supreme Court ruled that Border Patrol agents have the authority to cut through the wire to allow illegal immigrants into the country. On Friday, The Daily Wire found that Texas authorities have not only maintained existing razor wire fortifications but have added razor wire to border barriers, all while continuing to bar Border Patrol from establishing a presence at Shelby Park in Eagle Pass.

So Texas is moving forward, carrying on what it has been carrying on before Joe took them to court, and amassing allies, such as the 25 states who have pledged support for Texas's efforts.

Biden meanwhile, is acting as he has his hands tied, not wanting to make a move so long as the Fox News cameras are there to record it, and the migrants are ready to surge on in.

He wants power, but he has no power over Texas because his own Border Patrol is openly denouncing him and Texas is going about its business, Court or no Court.

Where he does have power, such as in shutting the border entirely, a full presidential power he can enact at his discretion, he certainly isn't going to use, being in favor of open borders and the special interests that benefit from open borders.

That makes him look weak. Let's see him get in there and send troops to take down the razor wires before the cameras.

We know he won't do it, because his poll numbers are tanking on migrant issues and sure enough, it's the top issue for voters, according to polls.

So there he stands, with his hands tied, frozen, unable to move, wanting to move but not moving. It's like he didn't plan on actually winning in Court, or expected Texas to run away.

No wonder our enemies watch this fool in action and make their decisions accordingly. They'll be sending more "asylum seekers" over -- to one of the non-Texas borders soon.

