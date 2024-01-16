From governor to governor

On Monday morning, I went through the newspaper to read another call to fire Coach Mike McCarthy, the Cowboys' coach who saw his team get destroyed by the Packers. Then I found a long letter from Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker urging Gov. Greg Abbott to stop sending migrants to Illinois. Here is a sample:

“I strongly urge you to stop sending people to Illinois in these conditions. You are dropping off asylum seekers without alerting us to their arrivals, at improper locations at all hours of the night,” Pritzker, a Democrat, wrote, adding that he was “hoping to appeal to your humanity.” Abbott has said the busing is designed to call attention to a record surge of migration across the U.S.-Mexico border, and to spread the burden of sheltering migrants and asylum seekers beyond border states. Andrew Mahaleris, an Abbott spokesperson, said that Texas “will continue transporting migrants to sanctuary cities to help our local partners respond to this Biden-made crisis” until the president takes action to rein in border crossings.

Well, that was a quick reply. Don't expect Governor Abbott to take out a full page in a Chicago newspaper explaining his actions.

The governor of Illinois should write a letter to President Biden and call on the White House to do something. Yes, it's awfully cold in Chicago but border cities have their own problems, such as not having enough shelter and hospitals.

Once again, we are blaming the governor of Texas for calling the Democrats' bluff on sanctuary cities. We are also watching the hypocrisy of Democrats who love migrants as long as they stay in Texas.

Image: Gage Skidmore