A new low from the pro-Hamas left: Screaming at child cancer patients at a hospital for treatment in New York

You can't make this stuff up.

Just as you think the pro-Hamas left has hit rock-bottom in its offensive protests, another bottom drops out.

Now they're targeting child cancer patients seeking treatment at Memorial Sloane-Kettering cancer center in New York City, harassing vulnerable, weak, patients as they enter the facility -- many nervous, sick, anxious, and all focused on their treatment -- bellowing "shame!" at them in enraged mobs as if the children had anything to do with with is going on in Gaza.

shame rather rebounded here https://t.co/HpMRwkB8GZ — Simon Schama (@simon_schama) January 16, 2024

This follows their shutting down of highways, their defacing of U.S. historic monuments, their ripping of posters of hostages from walls and their disruption of Norman Rockwell-like town hall meetings in small towns in Texas. Everything they do seems designed to repel, rather than draw public support to their cause, which, when you think about it is all about defending rapists, child killers, torturers, hostage-takers and killers.

Now they're harassing child cancer patients, screaming 'shame' at them as they try to get into the building or look down from their hospital windows?

Unbelievable.

Who thinks this stuff up?

The wild-eyed fanatic apparently organizing this crap is one Nerdeen Kiswani:

Yet you keep trying to get me on your show lol. We called out hospitals supporting the genocide in Gaza as Palestinian cancer patients are going to DIE w/ no treatment if not killed by bombs first. These facts ARE disgusting. Just like you! #GenocideSupporter https://t.co/9aXXeEULkr — Nerdeen Kiswani (@NerdeenKiswani) January 16, 2024

Sloan Kettering accepted a *400 million dollar donation* from billionaire Zionist Ken Griffin, the largest in their history. This was *after* he threatened pro-Palestine student activists at Harvard with revoked job offers. Our medical institutions are not innocent bystanders. https://t.co/9aXXeEULkr — Nerdeen Kiswani (@NerdeenKiswani) January 16, 2024

So since patients are dying in hospitals in Gaza because Hamas hid its weapons there with hospital staff collaborating, patients should die in terror over here, too? That sounds-like the kill-them-all logic of Hamas.

And since some billionaire who donated to the hospital said he didn't want to hire pro-Hamas protestors, they're now targeting the patients at the hospital? The cowards could protest the billionaire and insist he hire them but why not bully a child with cancer instead?

"Another complicit institution!" the fat one bellowed in the video. "Make sure they hear you!" she yelled. "Shame on you!" she screamed and pointed, as little kids looking down from their hospital windows.

This is such a vile, dirty group. Do they sit in a room together each week and brainstorm how to make themselves even more offensive?

They shouldn't be allowed within 1,000 feet of any hospital or any other building with vulnerable people. Like the Westboro Baptist Church protestors, who disrupted funerals of grieving families of slain troops to protest something or other and drew some restrictions, the targets of these protests have rights, too -- the right to a dignified private funeral, the right to cancer treatment on schedule, unimpeded, and without pro-Hamas radicals screaming in their ears.

Where are the zoning regulators to put a stop to these kinds of baying protests? Why aren't city officials putting the children's health and capacity to get to their hospital appointments without being harassed by screaming mobs of robotic lowlife their number one priority?

It's incredible what they are getting away with, and the more they get away with, the more they try. What a nasty group they are . The bright spot is that the more the public sees of them, the more they support Israel. Nobody likes a cause that champions terrorist scum.

