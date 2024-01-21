FAA to hire those with intellectual and psychiatric disabilities, vision problems

And you thought flying the friendly skies was already fraught with stress and danger! Just wait!

In keeping with a new DEI initiative, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is actively recruiting workers who suffer from “severe intellectual” disabilities, psychiatric disorders, and various other mental and physical conditions.

The FAA’s website states:

Targeted disabilities are those disabilities that the Federal government, as a matter of policy, has identified for special emphasis in recruitment and hiring. They include hearing, vision, missing extremities, partial paralysis, complete paralysis, epilepsy, severe intellectual disability, psychiatric disability, and dwarfism.

Vision?!

Remind me to take the bus the train my own vehicle whenever I need to travel anywhere.

Notice that on the FAA's website that in the column next to the FAA's statement of its hiring priorities is a job ad for an "aviation safety inspector."

You can't make this stuff up.

The website also avers, “diversity is integral to achieving FAA’s mission of ensuring safe and efficient travel across our nation and beyond.”

No, diversity is integral to achieving FAA’s mission of meeting self-imposed diversity requirements. Nothing against those with physical or mental impediments and challenges, but there is no possible way that, say, air-traffic controllers with severe intellectual disabilities, complete paralysis, and hearing and vision impairments will foster safe and efficient travel … anywhere.

Will the Army soon be recruiting those without legs -- and with limited vision -- for its infantry battalions in an effort to achieve its core mission of defeating our enemies on the battlefield?

Will mentally ill folks bring stability and cohesion to the ranks — and the foxholes?

Similarly, will pro sports teams begin hiring those suffering from missing limbs, partial paralysis, dwarfism, and multiple personality disorders to increase their odds of winning championships?

Will we let DEI completely supplant competence and capability as the most favored measure of all things?

If so, are we all suffering from severe intellectual and psychiatric disabilities?

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License