Milei's WEF speech rocketed around the world

Argentina's new president, Javier Milei, made a big splash at Davos, delivering a powerful speech in defense of free markets and freedom itself.

It was big, so big, it didn't stay in Davos like most of such speeches do --in many ways, it rocketed and richocheted around the world.

You may have already watched Javier Milei’s speech in its original form but it is well worth listening to in English, with translations provided by HeyGen so you can hear him in his own voice. It’s a powerful speech. pic.twitter.com/XJaA2RR3dl — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 18, 2024

It was a heckuva wakeup call, particularly at Davos, where mushy groupthink among the global elites is the order of the day.

Now, the speech impressed us in the saner quarters of the U.S., because these are ideas we have always cherished. The speech delighted us, as if we had been given a voice after all these long post-Reagan years where libertarianism was dismissed as a boutique philosophy.

With Milei, the speech was memorable indeed -- its powerful defense of life, its declaration that there is no such thing as market failure, its defense of liberty, and condemnation of wokesterism and diversity over merit, its frontal attack on socialism itself.

But what hasn't seemed to have gotten much notice anywhere is the reach of the speech -- drawing 500 times the interest that any other speech by the swells and pampered princelings at that forum did.

The numbers:

El Presidente @JMilei tiene 500% más de interes que cualquier otro mandatario del mundo.

Se podría afirmar que es la persona mas importante del #WEF24 y una de las mas importantes e influyentes del planeta tierra. pic.twitter.com/MN9NFrsBRj — CHAD (@NoMePisesAR) January 18, 2024

Obviously, the speech stood out. I doubt they've ever had a speech that has drawn that kind of global attention. It was a masterful move on Milei's part for commanding attention to libertarian ideas.

Which tells us a lot about how much they have been ignored, even on the right, and how hungry the public is, in a world now gone mad, to savor those words. People were listening.

Now, it's doubtful that the elites who heard the speech liked it and some will plot against Milei for it.

But there wasn't much screaming about it, either. It drew praise from all over, and even from some of the unlikeliest corners, such as the Joe Biden camp, which suddenly says it likes him, and the IMF, which seemingly hates everyone.

A Spanish paper called him king of the free world:

Javier Milei, king of the free world https://t.co/Zjc64yBW5B — Javier Milei (@JMilei) January 20, 2024

J.P. Morgan sang his praises:

El banco más grande de EEUU elogió las medidas adoptadas por Milei y aseguró que el país ya genera interés en los inversores https://t.co/YADkLKySrf pic.twitter.com/LYkjUf2WSK — infobae (@infobae) January 20, 2024

President Trump praised him. Milei retweeted an appeal to Trump to get more libertarian:

If Trump is looking forward to helping Javier Milei he’s going to have to appoint more libertarians to advise him.



Milei’s appeal isn’t because he’s being Republican pic.twitter.com/Pa85liSJX5 — Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) January 20, 2024

Here’s some typical praise:

This man is going to save @Argentina. Javier Milei gives the clearest argument for capitalism over government controlled collectivism I have ever heard. Learn from this man. @Davos https://t.co/NZhQe9YV2L #freedom #trust #bitcoin #orwhatever — Tim Draper (@TimDraper) January 18, 2024

The Yankee right is in love with Milei and the universe is Milei-ifying.

La derecha yankee está enamorada de Milei.



El universo se esta Mileizando. pic.twitter.com/9tOfmJ9DIy — Ⓜ️ati Smith🇦🇷 (@Trumperizar) January 20, 2024

Even the Bidenites are suddenly friendly and want to “work with” Milei. This, after Joe Biden took a week to congratulate Milei:

Estados Unidos apoyó al gobierno de Javier Milei: “Estamos muy interesados en trabajar con él” https://t.co/P6Q9ubn8Pw — infobae (@infobae) January 19, 2024

Obviously, Milei should beware on that one. But it does suggest that the Bidenites are a spent force and on the run, trying to glom onto something emerging and vital, as if they had been winners all along, and not the miserable socialist failures they really are, given power.

Something happened based on the impact of that speech. While it's just a speech and action is harder, it's important that it was made with the clarity it was, as if a line in the sand was drawn. Libertarian ideas may be going mainstream and as the rest of the world looks upon Argentina with envy, one, two, many Mileis may be the result of coming elections. If so, the world would be righting itself on its axis. That traffic tells us something.

