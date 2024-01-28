Could the potential constitutional crisis brewing in Texas spark a second civil war? It should be no surprise Texas could be the flashpoint. “Don’t Mess With Texas” means far more to Texans than a casual taunt. I know; I’m a former Texan.

Were one to uncritically accept media reporting, one would believe evil Texans, led by the ultimately evil Governor Gregg Abbott, have sealed off the southern border with razor wire, causing innumerable “undocumented migrants” to drown as the outraged Border Patrol stands by, weeping, unable to rescue them. Those evil Texans are defying the Supreme Court! Accordingly, the noble Joe Biden must federalize the Texas National Guard to force open the border to guarantee the safety of the undocumented and America. It's the diverse, equitable and inclusive thing to do!

Graphic: X screenshot

Accepting the reporting of the Democrat/socialist/communist (D/s/c) Party propaganda arm would mean getting it all wrong. It would also potentially mean supporting a second civil war pushed by the Mummified Meat Puppet Administration (MMPA) in the defense of “our democracy,” a tyranny of the majority.

From time to time, novels turn out to be, if not exactly prophetic, at least illuminating in explaining current affairs, perhaps even the future. Kurt Schlichter’s Kelly Turnbull series of novels, eight thus far, have become prescient in illustrating the reality of an America riven by civil war. All Schlichter had to do was take the contemporary DEI movement to its logical—actually, illogical--extremes. In 2016 Stephen Coonts published Liberty’s Last Stand, a novel in which a leftist president declares martial law, canceling elections and sparking a second civil war. Guess which state first fights back? Texas, of course, and Americans inspired and led by Texas eventually preserve our constitutional republic.

Graphic: scan of book jacket

Ultimately, what happens in Texas could determine America’s future. All that’s truly necessary to avoid civil war is for all Americans to embrace and honor the Constitution and the rule of law—not men—it establishes. That’s why Americans increasingly believe civil war is inevitable, 50% or more in various surveys. D/s/cs want to destroy, or ignore, the Constitution. Normal Americans honor it, and recognize its necessity in holding together a truly diverse and tolerant nation.

What’s really happening in Texas? Are Texans heartlessly drowning the “undocumented?” Have they closed off the entire border? Are Texans ignoring the Supreme Court and breaking the law? Will Joe Biden’s handlers federalize the National Guard, and if so, will the Guard obey illegal orders? Who really has the law on their side and what does the Constitution say about it? Is the Border Patrol really at odds with Texas? Will Biden’s handlers send federal law enforcement and active-duty military forces to Texas to open the border by force? Would those federal forces really kill fellow Americans to force open our southern border? Would Texans fight back? Would other states join with Texas in opposing the Federal Government? Who is really on the side of the Constitution and the rule of law?

Take this link to an article that answers those questions.

No sane American wants a second civil war. Fully understanding the issues will help to prevent one. Recognizing “Don’t Mess With Texas” is more than a slogan will also help.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.