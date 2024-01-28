What the story of ‘the boy who cried wolf’ can tell us about End-Times prophecy

If the Democrats and their Deep State operatives had just stolen the 2020 election and then continued running the country in an undisruptive, business-as-usual fashion, people would not have suspected—or perhaps not even minded terribly much—that the 2020 election was snatched from the will of We the People. But when the administration hunts down dissenters in broad daylight and arrests trespassers simply for walking on the lawn outside the Capitol on January 6, 2021, it’s as if the leftists are blatantly admitting with each arrest (and promising hundreds more to come), “Yes, we stole the election and there’s nothing you can do about it.”

So, it appears we have sunk to a new low here in America, and there’s more than just a bit of hopelessness in the air. The overtaking of our constitutional republic by folks pretending to “save democracy” has gotten quite a few pastors to devote a Sunday sermon or two to preach about “End Times.”

For those unfamiliar with this concept, the final book of the Bible called Revelation (along with some other parts of both the New and Old Testaments, e.g., the Book of Daniel) describes the takedown of the world by evil forces. It’s a gloomy picture, no doubt, but the upside is that it forecasted that Armageddon ultimately ushers in the return of Jesus Christ, so the good guys end up winning.

Since St. John the Apostle penned Revelation almost 2,000 years ago, there have been many times when the alert has been sounded that the End Times is now upon us—most recently during the reign of Hitler and his Third Reich. The devastation brought upon the world by war and brutality, especially to the Jewish people, made it clear in the eyes of many back in the 1930s and 1940s that this world was coming to an end. Of course, as we see in hindsight, life on this planet did not end.

A good Christian friend of mine, Stuart, told me he hates all this focus on the End Times by otherwise good and wise pastors. Stuart can enumerate the many times in the past that Christians had a sky-is-falling mentality, but (fortunately) it came to naught. My friend posited what he felt was the obvious comparison to the story of the boy who cried wolf.

However, Stuart missed the real point of the wolf story. Yes, the boy cried “Wolf!” several times, and the wolf never appeared. But, one day, the wolf actually did show up, and, by then, no one believed his cry.

What if this time Armageddon really is on the horizon? What then?

Jonathan Cahn of the Beth Israel Worship Center in Wayne, New Jersey, has preached on the possibility of the end times being upon us and has two books that specifically focus on this subject: The Return of the Gods and The Josiah Manifesto: The Ancient Mystery and Guide for the End Times. Cahn makes a compelling case that, this time, the wolf has indeed arrived.

Another pastor, Jack Hibbs of Calvary Chapel in Chino Hills, California, is also on board with the very real possibility that we are imminently living in the end times.

So, is this time around a given that the world as we know it will soon be coming to a screeching halt?

I have heard pastors say that, whether the world ends tomorrow or ten thousand years from now, we should live prepared. No matter what, our personal end-of-days will come soon enough and we should always be ready for that inevitability.

And while we as Christians await the final end, whether personally or collectively, we should live as if “we were born for such a time as this”—which we were. God has something specific in mind for each and every one of us, and we should, as Morgan Freeman’s character says in the film “The Shawshank Redemption,” get busy living or get busy dying.

If we as American citizens, and not just as Christians, take a stand against the tyranny that has been foisted upon us by the rabid Left, we can possibly avert the end of America and, by extension, the end of independent nations that are being forcibly nudged into compliance with a one-world government system.

Now is the time to “get busy” in every way, shape, and form. The Left may be far out in front of us, but we need to remember that “the battle belongs to the Lord,” and no matter how things play out, end of days or a new day dawning, we will be on the side of the Winners.

(If you’re interested, I discussed this and more in a recent appearance on The Eric Metaxas Show.)

Albin Sadar is the author of Obvious: Seeing the Evil That’s in Plain Sight and Doing Something About It, as well as the children’s book collection Hamster Holmes: Box of Mysteries.

Image: The Rider on the Pale Horse (Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse) by George Frederic Watts. Public domain.