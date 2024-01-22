Are Democrats really for a woman’s ‘right’ to choose?

If you look far and wide, you won’t find many policies that lend credence to the notion that Democrats really believe that women should have the freedom of choice in how they live their lives.

They don’t think women should have freedom of choice on a number of things, including what kind of car or truck to drive, how to heat their homes, what kind of stove to use, what kind of lawn mower to use, what must be covered in their health insurance policy, etc.

Obamacare dictated what had to be covered, which sure doesn’t sound like freedom of choice to do whatever you want with your body or your health; yet President Trump gave people, including women, freedom of choice by getting rid of the individual mandate.

Democrats fired people, including women, if they exercised the freedom of choice and declined the vaccine.

Democrats want to force women to compete with men in sports, even against the will of the majority of women, and are fighting to abolish privacy in locker rooms.

Democrats block low-income women who rely on the public school system from having school choice, or the option to send their kids to better schools when their in-district schools are failing miserably.

Democrats don’t want women, or anyone really, to have the freedom of choice to be an independent contractor; from Reuters:

Biden administration issues rule that could curb ‘gig’ work, contracting The U.S. Department of Labor on Tuesday issued a final rule that will force companies to treat some workers as employees rather than less expensive independent contractors…. The rule is widely expected to increase labor costs for businesses in industries that rely on contract labor or freelancers, such as trucking, manufacturing, healthcare and app-based ‘gig’ services.

They don’t want women business owners, who have a contract with the government, to have the freedom to pay market wages they can afford; instead, these women must pay what is dictated to them by the government:

The Inflation Reduction Act offers enhanced tax benefits for a range of clean energy projects to taxpayers that ensure Davis-Bacon Act prevailing wages are paid to workers on such projects, and that registered apprentices are utilized, in accordance with the Inflation Reduction Act.

Democrats say they want to get rid of all things racist yet they still force everyone, including businesses owned by women and minorities, to comply with laws that have intentionally oppressed minorities for 90 years. Where is the outrage by the media and others that Democrats still have these laws on the books? From Cato:

The Davis-Bacon Act, which requires that federal construction contractors pay their workers ‘prevailing wages,’ was passed by Congress in 1931 with the intent of favoring white workers who belonged to white-only unions over nonunionized black workers. The act continues to have discriminatory effects today by favoring disproportionately white, skilled and unionized construction workers over disproportionately black, unskilled and non-unionized construction workers. Because Davis-Bacon was passed with discriminatory intent and continues to have discriminatory effects, its enforcement violates the Constitution’s guarantee of equal protection of the law.

These laws also contribute to higher inflation and to higher taxes which harm everyone, including women.

Democrats are even trying to take Trump off ballots in some states—doesn’t that prevent women from having the freedom of choice regarding the sacred vote? I thought Democrats were against oppressing voters?

The only freedom of choice issue for women that I see Democrats supporting is abortion on demand, but it is not freedom of choice for all women. If a woman goes into early labor and has a baby at home and the child dies, she can be charged with murder… but it’s “reproductive freedom” if a full-term baby is murdered by an abortionist?

Either a baby is a human with rights or it is not. Isn’t it unequal treatment of the law, to treat women differently? Also, what about those little babies who happen to be girls? Do they have a choice in what happens to their bodies?

Democrat policies are not about freedom, they just pervert the word for their agenda; the policies of Trump and other Republicans are better for everyone, but especially women and minorities, because they give more freedom, power, and money to the people.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license, no attribution required.